FDLA Elevates Latin American Fashion to the Global Spotlight at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK AW/2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) once again brought the vibrant spirit and creativity of Latin American fashion to the world stage during New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026. With a dynamic lineup of established and emerging designers, FDLA’s multi-day showcase celebrated diversity, innovation, and the rich heritage of Latin American artistry.

Hosted at iconic venues across Manhattan, the FDLA NYFW AW/2026 shows featured exclusive runway presentations, immersive backstage access, and a multicultural community of designers, models, and industry leaders. Audiences witnessed the debut of artisanal collections, sustainable designs, and the latest trends shaping global fashion.

Brand Highlights & Special Showcases

AGATHA RUIZ de la PRADA dazzled the runway showcasing her vibrant, colorful & avant-garde designs

Bogotá Chamber of Commerce Presence: This season, FDLA proudly welcomed a special delegation from Bogotá, Colombia, spotlighting the city’s vibrant fashion scene and creative excellence. Eight impactful brands on the emerging fashion scene presented their work, each with its own unique style and strong potential for international expansion.

A MODOMIO by Francesca Sesana showcased statement pieces designed for the empowered woman.

ALANNA offered an exquisite selection of knitwear, while LORANT & CO. focused on structured pieces and meticulous tailoring.

CEMADIER Design reminded us that fashion is an art form and a means of social affirmation.

LYENZO's collection centered on femininity, delicacy, and refined taste in ornamentation.

MAS CINCUENTA Y SIETE by LOVEME JEANS exemplified urban aesthetics and pragmatism in denim garments.

LIZA HERRERA & KERNEL LEATHER showcased handmade artisanal shoes telling a unique story of culture, craft, and creativity.

PEDRO CRUZ VALDEZ unveiled his latest menswear collection, drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors and warm climate of the Dominican Republic. Featuring luxurious linen and fluid fabrics, each piece elevates his signature style, blending comfort with sophisticated island flair.

VICTORIA MALUFF made a historic debut for Paraguayan fashion at NYFW AW/26, unveiling her new collection, Pulso. This proposal explores contemporary sensitivity through soft silhouettes, fluid cuts, and clean lines, where femininity is expressed through subtlety and artisanal detail. Crafted from noble materials like crochet, lace, striped linen, cotton thread, and guipure—with Richelieu embroidery and handcrafted 3D flowers—Pulso reaffirms technique and manual craftsmanship as the heart of her creative identity. Each garment features structures for precise adjustments, ensuring personalized fittings that honor every body’s individuality while maintaining aesthetic integrity, reinforcing Maluff’s commitment to design excellence and the functionality of luxury.

BARZAGA; Bargazaga’s runway debut showcased bold, contemporary designs inspired by Latin American heritage, merging artisanal techniques with modern aesthetics. The brand’s presence further cemented FDLA’s commitment to elevating emerging voices.

JORGE DUQUE: Renowned Colombian designer Jorge Duque captivated audiences with a collection that blended avant-garde silhouettes and traditional craftsmanship, reflecting the sophistication and innovation of Bogotá’s fashion industry.

Event Highlights

Global Platform: Designers connected with buyers, media, and fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Celebrating Diversity: FDLA reaffirmed its mission to uplift underrepresented voices and champion multicultural inclusion in fashion.

Spotlight on Sustainability: Designers presented eco-conscious collections, spotlighting handmade techniques and sustainable materials.

Community Impact: The event fostered collaborations, inspired the next generation of talent, and strengthened cultural ties across borders.

“FDLA is more than a runway—it’s a movement. We are proud to provide a platform where creativity, culture, and opportunity converge,” said Albania Rosario, Founder & CEO of FDLA. “Our mission is to empower Latin American designers and ensure every voice is heard on the world stage.”

FDLA extends heartfelt gratitude to sponsors, partners, and the global fashion community for their unwavering support. With ongoing initiatives like the FDLA Spotlight Magazine and Youth Leadership Academy, the organization remains committed to expanding opportunities and driving positive change in the industry.

About FDLA:

Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) is a leading multicultural fashion organization dedicated to promoting Latin American designers and brands. Through runway shows, digital platforms, and educational programs, FDLA connects talent to global audiences and celebrates the artistry and diversity of Latin America.

For media inquiries and partnership opportunities:

info@fdla.co | fdlaoffice@fdla.co

Follow @fashiondesignersoflatinamerica for updates.

