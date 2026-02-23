Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Appoints Daniel Gluck to Intermediate Court of Appeals

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN APPOINTS DANIEL GLUCK AS ASSOCIATE JUDGE FOR INTERMEDIATE COURT OF APPEALS



February 23, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced the appointment of Daniel Gluck as an Associate Judge for the Intermediate Court of Appeals. Gluck fills the vacancy due to the elevation of the former Associate Judge Karen T. Nakasone to the position of Chief Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals in July 2025. This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

“Daniel Gluck brings a wealth of experience, dedication and integrity to this important role. His commitment to fairness and justice has been evident throughout his distinguished career,” said Governor Green. “I am confident that he will serve the people of Hawaiʻi honorably and thoughtfully as an Associate Judge.”

Gluck has served as a Deputy Corporation Counsel with the City and County of Honolulu for the last four years and was named the City’s “Outstanding Deputy Corporation Counsel” in 2025.

A graduate of Cornell University and Harvard Law School, Gluck previously served as Executive Director and General Counsel of the Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission, the Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawai‘i and an attorney in private practice.

After graduating from law school, he served as a law clerk to Hawai‘i Supreme Court Justice James E. Duffy, Jr. (ret.) and United States District Court Judge J. Michael Seabright.

“I am deeply honored by this nomination and grateful for the trust placed in me,” said Daniel Gluck. “I am committed to working tirelessly for the people of Hawaiʻi, upholding justice and ensuring that every voice is heard in our courts. Together, we can continue building a community rooted in fairness, respect and opportunity for all.”

