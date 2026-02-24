Ironman Tires Launches All Country® HT 4S, the Brand’s First All-Weather Highway Terrain Tire

Ironman All Country® HT 4S tires combine advanced tread design, next-generation compound technology and all-weather capability with Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification without compromising tread life or affordability. Ironman All Country® HT 4S tires feature an optimized tread pattern and tire construction to boost wet handling, braking and steering response.

New Highway Tire Delivers Improved Ride Comfort, Wet Handling and Snow Traction

The All Country® HT 4S brings all-weather confidence to the highway terrain segment.” — Keith Calcagno, Chief Strategy Officer, American Tire Distributors.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ironman Tires today announced the launch of the All Country® HT 4S, the brand’s first all-weather highway terrain tire designed to deliver year-round confidence, enhanced ride comfort and dependable traction for everyday drivers.

The All Country® HT 4S expands the popular All Country® lineup with a highway-focused tire that combines advanced tread design, next-generation compound technology and all-weather capability with Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification without compromising tread life or affordability. The All Country® HT 4S come in 46 sizes, with the first 27 sizes available now at Ironman retailers.

“The All Country® HT 4S brings all-weather confidence to the highway terrain segment,” said Keith Calcagno, Chief Strategy Officer, Proprietary Brands, American Tire Distributors. “These tires are designed for drivers who want a quiet, comfortable ride with dependable traction in rain and snow — all at a value they can trust.”

The All Country® HT 4S features an intricate tread pattern engineered through advanced modeling and simulation to enhance wet handling, braking performance and overall ride quality. A next-generation all-weather compound featuring a 600 UTQG treadwear rating delivers improved snow traction and 3PMS certification, providing added security in wintry conditions while maintaining long mileage performance.

As Ironman’s first all-weather highway terrain tire, the HT 4S is engineered for daily driving and long-distance comfort. Its optimized tread pattern and structural design improve steering response and wet traction, while a simulated pitch sequence and carefully engineered tread block arrangement reduce pattern noise and vibration.

Key features of the Ironman All Country® HT 4S include:

• All-weather tread compound with high-performance polymers that exceed 3PMS certification requirements while enhancing mileage performance

• Optimized tread pattern and tire construction to boost wet handling, braking and steering response

• Four wide circumferential grooves and 3D siping to promote excellent wet traction, braking and grip in snowy and icy conditions

• Enhanced ride comfort through simulated pitch design, optimized tread block arrangement and strategically designed groove angles to reduce noise at highway speeds

The Ironman All Country® HT 4S is backed by a 60-month limited protection policy covering defects in workmanship and materials, Road Hazard Protection and a 55,000-mile warranty, reinforcing Ironman’s commitment to reliability and value.

The Ironman All Country HT 4S is available at www.atdonline.com.

About Ironman Tires

The Ironman brand is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR). HTR is widely recognized as the industry’s premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, light truck, medium truck, trailer, Agricultural, off-the-road, industrial and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted HTR to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value.

HTR is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors—one of the largest independent suppliers in the North American replacement tire market. Through over 110 distribution centers, American Tire Distributors provides an extensive breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S.

Additional information can be found at ironmantires.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.