Coastal Infusion Services, a PromptCare Company, Opens New Infusion Suite in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

New specialty pharmacy and infusion suite combines compassionate nursing and infusion expertise for patients managing rare and chronic health conditions

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Infusion Services, a PromptCare Company, announces today the opening of its Specialty Pharmacy and Infusion Suite of Hattiesburg, located at 108 Lundy Lane, Suite D, in Hattiesburg, Miss. PromptCare is a national leader in at-home and alternate-site infusion therapy for patients requiring specialty care for complex conditions.The new site combines compassionate nursing and best-in-class specialty infusion therapies to treat acute and chronic patients, with focus on neurology, immunology, pulmonary, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology/oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and other acute, rare, and chronic health conditions. Pharmacists and nurses with expertise in dispensing and administering intravenous and subcutaneous infusions oversee the therapy process while collaborating with referring physicians and specialists to ensure complete continuity of care and optimal health outcomes. Every patient can expect to receive care in a welcoming environment with similar safety standards to hospital-based infusion providers.“Our newest location represents our commitment to bringing high-quality infusion care closer to home for a patient-first experience. We are honored to expand our presence in Mississippi and stand alongside the patients, families, and providers who trust us with their care,” says Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer. “Access matters. We are proud to serve the Hattiesburg community and make it easier for patients to receive the specialized care they deserve, delivered with clinical excellence and respect.”The modern new space features comfortable, private suites for patients receiving therapies to manage acute conditions, autoimmune disorders, rare conditions, and other chronic illnesses requiring infusions or injections. Coastal Infusion Services and PromptCare partner with specialty providers to deliver a streamlined onboarding process, prior authorization and insurance management, an extensive payer network, copay assistance programs, continuous clinical monitoring for successful patient outcomes, and 24-7 nursing and pharmacy support.The Coastal Infusion Services team invites hospital case managers, social workers, physicians, home health agencies, drug reps, and members of the public to attend its grand-opening reception for a facility tour with refreshments Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m., located at 108 Lundy Lane, Suite D, in Hattiesburg, Miss. The company’s pharmacists, nurses, and executive team members will be in attendance to welcome guests, provide information, and answer questions about infusion therapy and specialty pharmacy services.Visit promptcare.com/suite or call 866-776-6782 to learn more. Providers can fax referrals to 800-815-6808. Email specialty@promptcare.com with questions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.