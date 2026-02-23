Attorney General James Provides Tips to Homeowners on Hiring Snow Removal Contractors

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert providing New Yorkers with tips on hiring snow removal contractors in the aftermath of heavy snowfall across the state. New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley are experiencing record snowfall and blizzard-like conditions that have resulted in over a foot of snow in some areas. Attorney General James is offering homeowners tips on hiring snow removal contractors and reminding New Yorkers to be wary of and report price gouging to her office.

“As we dig out from this blizzard, many homeowners across the state may look to hire help to clear the snow around their houses and driveways,” said Attorney General James. “It has been a long time since parts of our state have experienced heavy snowfall like this, and I encourage New Yorkers to follow these tips to stay safe and ensure they receive the services they are using their hard-earned money to pay for.”

As New York homeowners begin clearing their driveways and properties, Attorney General James is providing New Yorkers with the following tips on hiring snow removal contractors, such as snowplows and snowblowers:

Use a snow removal contractor that has been in business for a few years or that comes recommended by friends and neighbors.

Check to see if your local government requires snow removal contractors to be licensed. If so, use a contractor who is licensed.

Check for complaints with the Better Business Bureau online.

Do not pay for the full service via Zelle or any electronic instant payment method until the work is complete, and pay by check or with a credit card to have proof of payment.

Get a signed contract that has the name, address, and telephone number of a snow removal operator. Do not accept a post office box address.

Obtain proof of identity of the contractor. Ask to see the contractor’s driver's license and copy down the address and identification number.

Write down the license plate number of the vehicle that plows your driveway.

If you have special requirements, ensure those are detailed in the contract (for example, if you are an emergency responder who must have your driveway plowed by 7:00 a.m. to get to work, make sure that is included in the contract).

New Yorkers should report potential concerns with snow removal contractors or price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.