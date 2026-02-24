Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Awards $8.4 Million Grant to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties

Community Foundation Logo Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Logo Lighthouse Cafe Victory Nursing

Transformative three-year investment will focus competitive grantmaking on youth and families, economic opportunity, and workforce development

This extraordinary investment helps close the gap—ensuring that organizations in every corner of our region have the resources they need to create lasting opportunity and measurable change.” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation has awarded an $8.4 million grant to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , significantly expanding resources available to nonprofit organizations across the region. The landmark gift will effectively double the Community Foundation’s competitive grantmaking capacity over the next three years, strengthening support for organizations on the front lines. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues.The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation’s investment reflects a shared commitment to equipping youth and adults with the tools needed to achieve independence and long-term self-sufficiency. Through this partnership, grantmaking will prioritize Youth and Families—supporting leadership development, mentorship, skills training, and families strengthening and preservation, and Economic Opportunity, with a focus on job training and workforce development that drives economic mobility and improves quality of life.“This partnership with the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation allows us to build on the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties’ strong legacy of local impact,” said Julie Fisher Cummings, Chair of the Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee. “By providing multi-year support, we can more effectively sustain the small- and mid-sized nonprofits that form the backbone of our region’s nonprofit ecosystem—while responding directly to the priorities our partners consistently identify as most urgent.”The funding allocation includes: $1.5 million for nonprofits serving the Glades communities of Belle Glade, South Bay, and Pahokee; $3 million for youth and family service organizations; $3 million for economic mobility organizations; and $600,000 for capacity-building grants to strengthen nonprofit infrastructure, leadership, and sustainability. This partnership also deepens the Community Foundation’s ability to provide multi-year funding and capacity-building investments while encouraging innovative, community-driven solutions.The Community Foundation is currently in the process of completing its 2026 competitive Community Impact grantmaking cycle, with award recipients to be announced in late Spring 2026. Nearly 500 nonprofit organizations have applied for support, which marks a 20% increase in need from last year. In 2025, the Community Foundation awarded more than $5.6 million in grants to 159 nonprofit organizations across Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Over its 54-year history, it has distributed funding to more than 3,600 nonprofit partners.“Our competitive Community Impact Grants serve as a lifeline for nonprofits across Palm Beach and Martin Counties, and they are made possible through the generosity of partners like the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Each year, the demand for support continues to rise, reaching new levels in 2026. This extraordinary investment helps close the gap—ensuring that organizations in every corner of our region have the resources they need to create lasting opportunity and measurable change.”About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org About The Frederick A. DeLuca FoundationThe Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation is dedicated to supporting communities by creating and strengthening access to opportunities through education. The foundation believes in the power of education as a catalyst for economic mobility, youth and family development, and professional growth for nurses and allied health workers. To learn more, visit www.delucafdn.org

