Punk-Rock Trio Lewd Jaw Announce Their New Single 'Smile'
Sacramento-based punk rockers, Lewd Jaw, are set to release their wiry new single “Smile” on March 13th.
The song was produced by Lewd Jaw and producer-engineer, Connor Rodenbaugh, who introduced a crisp drum sound and punchier mix. It sounds like the band was given more rein to experiment as evidenced by some layered guitar in the chorus and sampling in the bridge section.
Lyrically, singer-guitarist Forrest Heise drew on his past experiences with psych meds. He explains: “I just wanted to convey that feeling of being a rubber band pulled at both ends because that was my experience, and I know a lot of kids have felt that also you know? I’m not specifically for or against the pills ‘cause I know it helps a lot of people, but f*** me, it was time for me to get off that s***!”
Lewd Jaw is comprised of Forrest Heise, Devin Mackelburg (Bass), and Xander England (Drums). Rooted in nonconformity and an anti-repression ethos, their brand of punk rock showcases clever lyricism, sharp riffs, energetic grooves, and big hooks.
Mick DeMille
Lewd Jaw
lewdjawmusic@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.