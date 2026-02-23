Punk-Rock Trio Lewd Jaw Announce Their New Single 'Smile'

Lewd Jaw from left to right: Devin Mackelburg, Forrest Heise, Xander England

Sacramento-based punk rockers, Lewd Jaw, are set to release their wiry new single “Smile” on March 13th.

The single bottles up a nostalgic rage and energy, lights it on fire, and lobs it straight into all the things that exhaust you in adulthood.” — Alisha Kirby, Racket Magazine

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Smile” features their recognizable blend of saw-toothed guitar riffing and sneered verses, bolstered by a gang vocal chorus influenced by the grunge anthems that still grace the airwaves today. Listeners will likely pick up on staple influences like Nirvana and Jimmy Eat World, but there are parallels with contemporaries like DZ Deathrays and KennyHoopla to be found here.The song was produced by Lewd Jaw and producer-engineer, Connor Rodenbaugh, who introduced a crisp drum sound and punchier mix. It sounds like the band was given more rein to experiment as evidenced by some layered guitar in the chorus and sampling in the bridge section.Lyrically, singer-guitarist Forrest Heise drew on his past experiences with psych meds. He explains: “I just wanted to convey that feeling of being a rubber band pulled at both ends because that was my experience, and I know a lot of kids have felt that also you know? I’m not specifically for or against the pills ‘cause I know it helps a lot of people, but f*** me, it was time for me to get off that s***!”Lewd Jaw is comprised of Forrest Heise, Devin Mackelburg (Bass), and Xander England (Drums). Rooted in nonconformity and an anti-repression ethos, their brand of punk rock showcases clever lyricism, sharp riffs, energetic grooves, and big hooks.

