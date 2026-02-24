A diver next to a reef with coral growth Family members scatter flowers over the Memorial Reef after placement Two Memorials adorned with flowers before dedication

Memorial Reefs International offers Private Memorial Ceremonies along New Jersey coast; Barnegat Light, Ocean City, Cape May.

We are thrilled to bring these Private Ceremonies to the public, and are happy to announce the growth of these services,” — Laura Boehm, CEO of Memorial Reefs International LLC™

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Memorial Reefs International LLC™ announces their new options for 2026 with the addition of Private Memorial Reefs in the United States and around the World. With sites all along the New Jersey Coastline- like Barnegat Light, Ocean City, Cape May and more, there are dozens of locations to hold a bespoke event that can be tailored to a family’s specific preferences. These ceremonies are infinitely customizable. Photographers, drones, custom meals, catering. Memorial Reefs can organize a sendoff unlike any other that asks the question, why didn’t we do this sooner? The newest locations added to their offerings include South Padre Island, Texas and Cozumel, Mexico.These ceremonies can be held at participating funeral homes for the placement of the cremated remains, and then family and friends can participate in an extravagant and beautiful sendoff. Memorial Reefs International goes above and beyond for their clients.“We are thrilled to bring these Private Ceremonies to the public, and are happy to announce the growth of these services,” says Laura Boehm, CEO of Memorial Reefs International LLC™. “We are honored to offer these amazing services to families, and enable people to choose a stunning location for their final resting place.”The mission at Memorial Reefs International is rehabilitation and protection of the world’s ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for the Memorial Reef has a pH balance matching the ocean, and the structure contains no rebar. This means a Memorial Reef will last hundreds of years, serving as a home for substantial marine life.Memorial Reefs International provides individuals a unique final resting place that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish biomass restoration and coral regeneration. Memorial Reefs International’s Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where natural habitats have been weakened by climate change and human activity. The memorials are specially designed to promote regrowth and revival of marine life. Each Memorial Reef helps to rebuild these habitats. Contact Memorial Reefs International to get a head start on planning a Private Memorial Reef dedication.For more information:Contact Danny Santiagoinfo@memorialreefs.international+1 808-427-5523

