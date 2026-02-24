City Book Review Awards Rare 5-Star Rating to J.D. Macpherson’s 'Human Again: In the AI Age'

Human Again by J.D. Macpherson

This is a book for knowledge workers, writers, educators, and entrepreneurs who feel the pressure of the AI shift,” — San Francisco Book Review

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Book Review is proud to announce that Human Again: In the AI Age by J.D. Macpherson has received a prestigious 5-star review from the San Francisco Book Review. Emerging as a vital voice in the crowded field of technology literature, Macpherson’s work is being hailed as a "mission statement" for maintaining human agency in an increasingly automated world.While many contemporary titles focus on the technical mechanics of Artificial Intelligence or lean into dystopian warnings, Human Again takes a refreshingly philosophical and practical approach. The San Francisco Book Review notes that the book "refreshingly avoids both" breathless optimism and hand-wringing dread, focusing instead on what we might stop doing for ourselves if we are not careful.“For the first time in centuries, the study of language is no longer a soft skill—it’s the skill,” writes Macpherson. This sentiment is a cornerstone of the book’s message: that linguistics, philosophy, and mindfulness are the ultimate strategic advantages in the AI era.Review Highlights:The Credibility Trap: The review highlights Macpherson’s sharp observation that the long-standing equation of "Time = Credibility" is breaking, shifting the focus from visible effort to true effectiveness.The Dopamine Trap: The book is praised for its provocative comparison between the draining nature of "doomscrolling" and the intellectually energizing potential of intentional AI interaction.Human Agency: Critic Kyle Eaton notes, “The line that lingers longest may be this: ‘The point isn't to become more like the machine. It's to remember what it means not to be.’”“This is a book for knowledge workers, writers, educators, and entrepreneurs who feel the pressure of the AI shift,” says the San Francisco Book Review. “In a market crowded with hot takes and hype, [Macpherson’s] challenge to ‘stay human on purpose’ may be its most valuable contribution.”J.D. Macpherson, a communicator and thinker deeply engaged with the intersection of language and technology, has crafted a guide that resonates with fans of Cal Newport and Yuval Noah Harari. HUMAN AGAIN: In the AI Age (Cairnstone Press, 266 pages) is available now through Amazon, Bookshop.org, and major retailers.About City Book Review:City Book Review is the parent company of the San Francisco Book Review, Manhattan Book Review, and Kids' BookBuzz. Providing high-quality, thought-provoking reviews for readers and essential marketing tools for authors, City Book Review remains a trusted guide in the world of publishing.Media Contact:City Book ReviewEmail: info@ citybookreview.com Website: citybookreview.comReview Link: San Francisco Book Review - Human Again,

