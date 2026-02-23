Sam Mraovich Former Hollywood Independent Cult Film Director, Now Living in Weirton, WV Announces First Music EP

Sam Mraovich promoting his music. Sam doing a photo shoot for promo of his end of year release EP. Sam Mraovich promotes his EP to be released later this year.

WEIRTON, WV, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent director and screenwriter of the cult film “Ben and Arthur,” Sam Mraovich , is releasing music on an EP, a first for him. It shows off his talents of singing and has seven songs on the major platforms, Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, and Amazon. In the music industry, an EP is defined as a smaller record in timing. It stands for Extended Play because it’s longer than a single release. An EP is usually 20 minutes of a collection of songs. An LP, meaning Longer Play, is a full album of at least 30 minutes or more. Besides fanning the flames to get fans to listen to his music on the major steaming sites online, Mraovich is taking his songs onto bigger things. “I’d like to get the attention of music supervisors who can get my songs into TV, films, commercials, and games.” Why not? Synchronization licenses are lucrative. "Also based on how my EP does when released later this year, I'd like to see if any record labels out there would consider the numbers I generate and together, we could create something really special for my next project. Music is a lot of work. Many think its easy, and just jamming in a club somewhere, but there's a lot of work to put into it. It takes some sacrifice."The music production Mraovich uses is of a high standard. The track with lyrics and music written by Mraovich called “There’s A Storm Coming” was mixed by Jason Patterson at The Studio at The Palms in Las Vegas. Patterson has contributed his work for artists including Beyoncé and alongside credits with Celine Dion, Jay-Z, and Britney Spears. Studio manager, Zoe Thrall, has taken The Studio at The Palms and transformed it into “The Hideout” in Henderson, NV. Mraovich’s desire to record there was because his idol, Whitney Houston, had production done there. Sam says, "Over the years, I was singing some Whitney Houston tunes here and there and was lucky to catch the attention of her family. I was featured on a Sirius XM radio production when they were talking about Whitney Houston and why fans loved her so much. I was on that radio show. And I've shared some of my recordings with Pat Houston, Whitney's sister and law, and she said, 'Sam, I love your voice my friend' and I've used that as a quote now on my website. I love Pat. She's great!" Jason Patterson recorded Sam’s vocals for both “There’s A Storm Coming” and another track with lyrics and music by Sam called “I’ll Never Give Up On You.” Mraovich has four other songs where he recorded his vocals at “The Vault” on Neville Island in Pennsylvania. Mraovich says, “I love the Vault. I use incredible equipment and my favorite mic, the Neumann U87.” Studio engineer Bob McCutcheon is owner. The Vault’s website has details of the gear and six Grammy Awards in the engineering room.What are Mraovich’s songs about? “Well, I lost my Dad to that pandemic. My songs called “When You Get The Call” is about that day Dad called to tell me he wasn’t going to make it.” How would a song like this sell?? Mraovich says, “The song is about love, I love my Dad. It just happens to be about him leaving for the spirit world. I have to say good-bye to him in this physical world.” Mraovich’s other song, “There’s A Storm Coming” is about what he says, “The idea that I would have to say good-bye to someone close to me. I didn’t know it would be my Dad. But that’s the ‘storm.’”A limited EP run of vinyl records is due in the next six months. Sam’s website www.sammraovich.com will have info soon on how to purchase. The album title for the EP is still under consideration Mraovich says, “I believe I’ll meet my Dad again when I cross over. That will be a fine day. So whatever I come up with for the title, it will be inspired by those thoughts.” Four more songs on the EP include “Thank God for My Dad,” “Words,” (which is currently planned to be recorded), “I’ll Never Give Up On You,” and “No Wine.” All are on the major platforms. What does Sam ask from prospective fans? “Please please hit that “FOLLOW” or “SUBSCRIBE BUTTON” on my pages at YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and TikTok.”Mraovich attended Berklee College of Music in 1994. He is currently living in Weirton, West Virginia.Contact:Sam MraovichEmail: steamingdreaming@aol.comWebsite: www.sammraovich.com Phone: (702) 417-8306

