Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner Joins 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon as Sponsor and Auction Partner Donates Rare Gucci Bag

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High fashion met philanthropy at The Breakers as Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner served as a "Satchel Sponsor" for the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon. As the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County's signature fundraising event, the luncheon is recognized by the Palm Beach Daily News as a premier South Florida social event.

In addition to its sponsorship, Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner donated a rare Gucci Nymphaea bag from the Alessandro Michele era to the event’s silent auction. Known for world-class designer handbag cleaning and leather refinishing, Margaret’s selected this piece—featuring iconic bamboo handles and pearl accents—as a tribute to the timeless style of the Palm Beach community. https://margarets.com/handbags-shoes-and-accessories/

The event, which drew over 600 guests, featured guest speaker Priscilla Presley, who shared a moving message on the importance of compassion. Proceeds from the auction support critical mental health and crisis intervention programs throughout Palm Beach County.

About Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner

Founded in 1953 and family-owned for four generations, Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner is the nation’s first Five-Star Certified Couture Cleaner. https://margarets.com/leather-and-suede-specialist/

Specializing in couture apparel and handbag cleaning and restoration, vintage gown preservation, and bridal alterations, Margaret’s operates a state-of-the-art facility in San Diego and serves a global clientele through its CleanByMail® service. For more information on luxury dry cleaning and handbag repair, visit www.margarets.com.

Introduction to Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

Legal Disclaimer:

