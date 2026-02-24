Surety Home Adds Five New Alarm.com Cameras With 4MP Video and Lower Prices

ADC‑V731B: battery-powered spotlight camera

Upgraded indoor, outdoor, doorbell, and battery-powered cameras bring sharper video, color night vision, and smarter detection to DIY home security.

These cameras bring serious, professional-grade video security to DIY homeowners -- better resolution, smarter detection, and real deterrence, at prices that finally make sense.” — Ryan Boder, Founder, Surety

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety, the fastest-growing DIY Alarm.com provider, today announced five new Alarm.com security cameras now available at the Surety Store . The new models replace four existing cameras and introduce one first-of-its-kind addition: a wire-free, battery-powered spotlight camera for indoor and outdoor use.The new lineup delivers meaningful upgrades across the board -- higher resolution 4MP video, color night vision, smarter AI-powered detection, and proactive deterrence features -- at lower prices than the models they replace. Alarm.com is serious security for serious people, and these cameras bring that level of protection within reach for any DIY homeowner.ADC-V516 -- Entry-Level Indoor CameraThe V516 replaces the ADC-V515 with 1080p HDR video, Continuous Live Streaming, and 24/7 recording options. Dual-band Wi-Fi provides a more reliable connection, and multiple mounting options make placement flexible. It includes two-way audio and Perimeter Guard -- all at a lower price than before.ADC-V530 -- Premium Indoor CameraThe V530 steps up to 4MP HDR video with an integrated LED spotlight for full-color night vision. An automatic privacy shield can be scheduled to close when your system is disarmed, so the camera only watches when you want it to. Onboard recording stores encrypted 24/7 footage locally to a microSD card. Smart View lets you search footage by event type -- person detected, door accessed -- and jump straight to the clip. Ethernet support is available for wired installations.ADC-V730 -- Outdoor Spotlight CameraThe V730 replaces the ADC-V723 with 4MP HDR video, a built-in spotlight, and an upgraded speaker. Color night vision, two-way audio, and onboard microSD recording make it a capable outdoor camera in any lighting condition. It supports AI Deterrence (available as an add-on) for automated audio and light responses when someone is detected. Bluetooth enrollment gets it online in minutes.ADC-VDB775 -- Video DoorbellThe VDB775 replaces the ADC-VDB770 with 4MP HD video and a wide field of view. Built-in AI recognizes familiar faces and distinguishes between people, packages, vehicles, and animals -- so you get alerts that actually matter. Directional tripwires let you define exactly what triggers a notification. Two-way audio lets you talk to visitors from anywhere, and you can unlock your front door directly from the call screen. Onboard microSD recording captures everything at your front door on a searchable timeline. Perimeter Guard and AI Deterrence support add proactive protection.ADC-V731B -- Battery-Powered Indoor/Outdoor Camera (New)The V731B is a first for the Surety Home lineup: a completely wire-free camera for locations where running power isn't an option. It shoots 4MP HDR video with spotlight-enabled color night vision and IR night vision as a fallback. Battery Saver Analytics captures clips when people, vehicles, or animals are detected and conserves power when nothing is happening, delivering multi-month battery life. A removable rechargeable battery and optional solar panel compatibility (sold separately -- one hour of direct sunlight per day is enough to keep it running) provide flexible power options. No hub required.All five cameras work within the Alarm.com platform, which powers security for over 6 million connected properties. Surety customers get access to the full Alarm.com feature set -- professional monitoring, AI Deterrence, Cam Pro (proactive remote video monitoring), video analytics, and more -- with no contracts, no sales reps, and no hidden fees.All cameras are available now at suretyhome.com/store/

