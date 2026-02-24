Happy Time® Announces Premium Fruit + Floral RTD Spritz Platform With Alcoholic and Zero-Proof Options

A proprietary infusion of exotic fruit nectars, flower extracts, and antioxidants delivers bright, elevated flavor—without artificial ingredients.

Happy Time is different by design: real ingredients, elevated flavor, and a spritz that fits the way people actually gather now—whether they’re drinking, moderating, or choosing zero-proof.” — Stephen Apat, Founder & CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Times Beverage Inc. today announced the upcoming launch of its ready-to-drink (RTD) fruit- and floral-infused spritz platform—created for consumers who want convenience without compromise: premium taste, real ingredients, and modern flexibility across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic occasions.Happy Timeis built around a proprietary blend of exotic fruit nectars, flower extracts, and antioxidants formulated to deliver a crisp, sparkling finish and a layered flavor profile that tastes intentionally crafted—never artificial. Each can planned for rollout is designed to meet today’s expectations for mindful enjoyment: expecting sub-100 calories, non-GMO, and made with no artificial ingredients, using real extracts and juices for authentic flavor.Happy Time’s initial lineup includes spirit-based and zero-proof options designed for today’s choose-your-own social occasions:- Tropical Rum Spritz- Tropical Tequila Spritz- Spiced Rum Spritz- Non-Alcoholic Mocktail (zero alcohol, built on the same proprietary infusion)“RTD grew because people want convenience—but too many products still rely on shortcuts that show up in the taste and on the label,” said Stephen Apat, Founder & CEO. “Happy Time is different by design: real ingredients, elevated flavor, and a spritz that fits the way people actually gather now—whether they’re drinking, moderating, or choosing zero-proof.”Benjamin Mogul, Chief Operating Officer, added: “Premium doesn’t happen by accident—it’s engineered. We’ve built Happy Time with operational discipline from day one: scalable systems, clean sourcing, and a commercialization plan designed to win at shelf and in the real world—fast.”Built for Where RTD Is GoingRTD cocktails continue to expand as consumers trade up in quality and trade down in effort. U.S. RTD cocktails are estimated at ~$900M+ in 2024 and projected to reach $2B+ by 2030 (15%+ CAGR). Spirit-based RTDs—particularly tequila and rum—are among the fastest-growing segments, while non-alcoholic RTDs are rising quickly as demand for premium adult alternatives expands.Validation-Driven Development and Commercial ReadinessAcross a 10-month validation period, Happy Time’s proprietary formulations generated a 90%+ positive response through structured focus groups and tastings spanning diverse demographics. The company is now advancing commercialization—moving from formulation into manufacturing readiness, distribution planning, and rollout execution.Leadership Team:Senior operators. Category fluency. Launch-ready execution.Stephen Apat — Founder & CEO • 30+ years building premium consumer experiences • Validation-first builder focused on repeatable growth and brand equity Benjamin Mogul — COO • Repeat founder/operator • Built multi-million-dollar, cash-flow-positive businesses • Beverage + regulated-market expertise •Founder of the world’s first USDA-certified organic cannabis-infused beverageRebecca Koppel — Director of Marketing • 10+ years in brand + experiential growth • Led hundreds of consumer activations • Managed six- and seven-figure budgetsRobert J. Corsaro — Director of Sales • 30+ years in consumer goods • Leadership across Nabisco/Mondelez, PepsiCo, Snapple, Carvel • Expanded Carvel to 3,500+ supermarketsEvan Costaldo — General Counsel • Corporate + securities attorney/entrepreneur • Experience across M&A, IPOs, PIPEs, private placements • Governance and commercial contractingHappy times are contagious — infect a friend!™This presentation, and statements of representatives of Happy Times Beverage Inc. (the Company) related thereto, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes from anticipated levels of revenues; future national or regional economic and competitive conditions; difficulties indeveloping the Company’s product platforms; retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base; fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products; competitors may develop better products; we may not have sufficient financing and other factors beyond our control. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.