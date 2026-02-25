Buddy ‘L’ and Smith-Miller Toys Star in Yvan Lalonde Collection at Miller & Miller Auctions

1926–1932 Buddy “L” No. 208 Coach passenger bus with innovative spare-tire steering; pressed steel, original paint and decals (est. CA$3,000–$3,500). Fred Thompson Smith-Miller limited edition Mack L-Series tractor trailer, 169/175 produced; complete with period-correct cars (est. CA$2,500–$3,000). 1920s Buddy “L” pressed steel concrete mixer with original decals and working crank (est. CA$1,500–$2,000).

Online-only auction of 283 lots of vintage pressed steel toys closes March 6, 2026, beginning at 6pm EST

Yvan’s collection is the best offering of pressed steel toys to hit the Canadian market in years” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A landmark selection of American and Canadian pressed steel toys, assembled over a lifetime with an uncompromising focus on originality and condition, will come up for bid Friday, March 6, when Toys – The Yvan Lalonde Collection is offered in an online-only auction by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.The sale, which closes sequentially beginning at 6pm Eastern time, features 283 lots drawn entirely from Lalonde’s personal collection and represents one of the strongest offerings of pressed steel toys to appear on the Canadian market in recent years. Collectors will find iconic names throughout, including Buddy “L”, Otaco Minnitoys, and Fred Thompson Smith-Miller, with standout examples spanning the interwar period through the postwar revival of classic American toy manufacturing.Leading the auction is Lot 237, a 1926–1932 Buddy “L” No. 208 Coach passenger bus , widely regarded as one of the most innovative ride-on toys of its era. Often referred to simply as the Buddy “L” passenger bus, the model is distinguished by its pioneering steering system, operated by rotating the side-mounted spare tires — a feature that set it apart from competing toys and cemented its place in pressed steel history. Built robustly enough to support a child rider, the bus retains its original paint and decals and remains in very good condition, with honest playwear consistent with age. The steering mechanism functions properly, underscoring the quality of its original engineering. From the Yvan Lalonde Collection, the bus carries a pre-sale estimate of CA$3,000–$3,500.Another major highlight is Lot 173, a Fred Thompson Smith-Miller limited edition Mack L-Series tractor trailer, produced in the 1990s using original Smith-Miller dies. This example is numbered 169 of just 175 produced, a notably smaller run than the standard 350-unit releases typically associated with the revived Smith-Miller line. Thompson’s practice of honoring customer-specific cab configurations resulted in particularly scarce variations such as this Mack L-Series model. Complete and well preserved, with strong colour and gloss and retaining its original loading ramps and period-correct tin friction cars, the set exemplifies Thompson’s commitment to historical accuracy and limited production. It is expected to bring CA$2,500–$3,000.Early Buddy “L” construction toys also feature prominently, including Lot 54, a 1920s pressed steel concrete mixer bearing original Moline Pressed Steel Co. decals. While showing playwear, oxidation, and paint loss in areas, the mixer remains a compelling survivor, with its crank mechanism tested and working and its original finish intact. Equally notable is Lot 53, a Buddy “L” Trench Digger produced between 1928 and 1931. Among the most elaborate toys the company ever attempted, the Trench Digger incorporated bevel gears, chains, sprockets, and a canvas conveyor belt — engineering complexity that made it costly to produce and ship. With the onset of the Great Depression, production was curtailed, making surviving examples comparatively scarce. The example offered here shows restoration and wear but retains its imposing scale and mechanical presence. Each is estimated at CA$1,200–$2,000 and CA$1,200–$1,500, respectively.Canadian collectors will be drawn to several private-label Otaco Minnitoys oil tankers, including Lot 5, a “British American” tanker from the late 1940s to early 1960s, and Lots 43 and 47, branded “Winnipeg Supply” and “White Rose.” Produced for corporate promotion rather than retail sale, these pressed steel toys were manufactured in limited numbers, resulting in far fewer examples entering the market. All three retain original paint and decals and present in very good to excellent condition, with only minor wear and stable oxidation. Each carries an estimate of CA$1,200–$1,500.Rounding out the top offerings is Lot 15, a Fred Thompson Smith-Miller limited edition “Mabel’s Diner,” numbered 043 of 100. Originally conceived as part of a complete mobile diner truck-and-trailer set, this custom display piece reflects Thompson’s later creative expansions beyond strictly period-correct Smith-Miller reproductions. Retaining strong original finish and visual impact, it is expected to realize CA$1,200–$1,500.“Yvan’s collection is the best offering of pressed steel toys to hit the Canadian market in years,” said Ethan Miller, CEO. “Condition and completeness were his primary concerns, and collectors will be pleasantly surprised by what he assembled.”Internet bidding will be available through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers. This is an online-only auction with no live webcast portion; lots will close sequentially beginning at 6pm Eastern time on Friday, March 6.The complete catalogue and bidding details are available at: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-JMF0Z5/toys-the-yvan-lalonde-collection Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles. To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, call (519) 573-3710, email info@millerandmillerauctions.com, or visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

