NUJ calls for independent inquiry and stricter legislation on journalist surveillance

The NUJ has called for stricter legislation to prevent corporate surveillance of journalists and for an independent inquiry into allegations surrounding the hiring of a public relations agency to investigate numerous reporters and their sources.

The union’s parliamentary group is tabling an Early Day Motion outlining concerns that Labour Together commissioned APCO Worldwide in order to gain “leverage” over journalists from The Sunday Times, The Guardian and others who were examining the organisation’s funding.

The motion expresses worry at "the apparent ability of commercial organisations marketing and selling services aimed at the surveillance of journalists for the purposes of intimidation" and calls for "stricter legislation to prohibit private entities from gathering or purchasing data on journalists for the purpose of identifying sources."

Keir Starmer has confirmed that the Cabinet Office will look into the allegations. The prime minister said: “I didn’t know anything about this investigation, and it absolutely needs to be looked into, so the Cabinet Office will be establishing the facts.”

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“These allegations are alarming. Journalists have a legal right to protect their sources and must be able to report in the public interest without being subjected to surveillance or intimidation. The idea that organisations could be contracted to smear journalists and stymie reporting is an affront to press freedom and democracy. “The severity of these allegations requires proper scrutiny and full transparency. The NUJ demands an independent inquiry into the actions of Labour Together and APCO Worldwide, and stronger legislation to prevent corporate actors from targeting journalists and their sources.”

John McDonnell MP, NUJ parliamentary group secretary, has expressed concern over journalistic protections in the UK. “If someone damages your reputation as a journalist it could be career ending,” said McDonnell. “This is a serious matter about threatening professional lives of journalists in this country.”

