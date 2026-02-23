7th Annual Blue Water Film Festival Announces 2026 Film Slate And Honorees

Jon Rose to Receive Eco Hero Award Dr. Janet Gibson to Receive Pioneer Award

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Blue Water Film Festival ( BWFF ) proudly announces its honorees and official film lineup for its 7th Annual Festival, taking place March 19–22, 2026, in La Jolla, California.Presented by the Blue Water Institute, the four-day event will showcase a dynamic slate of features, shorts, and animated films, highlighting powerful storytelling at the intersection of water, environment, innovation, and human impact. The 2026 program includes 31 films in competition comprising 10 feature films, 15 short films, and 6 animated works representing filmmakers from around the world.AWARDSThe Eco Hero Award will go to Jon Rose, a former professional surfer, humanitarian leader, and founder of Waves For Water—one of the world's most respected clean-water organizations, responsible for helping millions of people across 51 countries and responding to more than 40 major disasters. This award will be given in recognition for his extraordinary achievements as a world-class waterman and his passionate advocacy for ocean conservation, climate awareness, and the protection of our blue planet.The Pioneer Award will be presented to Dr. Janet Gibson, honoring her decades-long leadership in marine conservation and her groundbreaking work protecting coastal and marine ecosystems. Dr. Gibson is a leading figure in the Global Hope Spots movement, working closely with Sylvia Earle and Mission Blue to help identify, protect, and advocate for critical ocean areas around the world. Through her science-driven approach, community engagement, and policy leadership, Dr. Gibson has advanced marine protection efforts that bridge research, conservation, and local stewardship. Her legacy reflects a lifelong commitment to safeguarding ocean biodiversity and inspiring global action for a healthier blue planet.The awards will be presented by Actress Katheen Quinlan and Greg Reitman, Festival Director, on Sunday, March 22, during the Blue Water Awards at UCSD Park & Market. The evening will begin with a live performance by world-famous Costa Rican Artist, Tito Oses and conclude with Taj Mahal, the Grammy-winning blues legend.FEATURED FILMSBWFF kicks off on March 19 with an Opening Night Reception and screening of two short films: GUARDIANS OF THE WILD, directed by Benjamín Soto; LOVE BIRDS, co-directed by Elliott Kennerson and Angel Morris. The evening will be followed by the feature documentary WEALTH UNTOLD, directed by Eladio Arvelo. The Opening Night screenings will take place at the Scripps Seaside Forum.The festival will also spotlight Georgia Scott’s KULEANA narrated by Woody Harrelson and Santiago Burin des Roziers’ HOUSE OF FISH at The LOT in La Jolla.A special centerpiece presentation of Director Laurent Bouzereau’s JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY will screen poolside at the iconic La Valencia Hotel. On the 50th anniversary of the film that shocked and excited the world, Steven Spielberg shares an exclusive look inside the story of Jaws.The festival will close with a screening of THE EYES OF GANA, the feature documentary by Ben Proudfoot, a two-time Academy Award winner, at UCSD Park & Market.FEATURE FILMS:HOUSE OF FISH, Director Santiago Burin des RoziersHUMAN FOOTPRINT DAMNED IF YOU DO, Directors Nathan Dappen, Neil LosinKULEANA, Director Georgia ScottMY OTTER DIARY, Director Sugandhi GadadharSALT & WATER, Director Ines ReinischSCARS OF GROWTH, Directors Monika Grassl, Linda OsuskySECRETS OF GREAT SALT LAKE, Director Tyler MifflinTHE EYES OF GHANA, Director Ben ProudfootTRADE SECRET, Director Abraham JoffeWEALTH UNTOLD, Director Eladio ArveloJAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY, Director Laurent BouzereauSHORT FILMS:BRAIDS, Director Elise M BeersCLEAN UP SAYU, Director Greer FawcettGUARDIANS OF THE WILD, Director Benjamin SotoHOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD/SAGE, Director Nicholas MihmHUMAN SIDE OF PLASTICS, Directors Andrew Lynch, Ben Ayers, Rush SturgesLIGHT IN THE DARK, Director Alex IngleLOVE BIRDS, Directors Elliott Kennerson and Angel MorrisRESTORING ROOTS, Director Luke RollinsSEAWEED STORIES, Director Jake SumnerSONG OF THE RIVER | THE MEANDERING TALE OF THE RIVER ESK, Director Finn VarneySHARKS IN A CHANGING SEA, Lilly ChangSTORIES FROM THE BLUE: SAVING KOHOLĀ, Director Nick ZacharTHE DEEP SEA IN MY BACKYARD, Director Madeline SteinbergTHE LAST FIN, Director Lexi AddisonWHALES - BELOVED and HUNTED, Director Michael NiebergANIMATED FILMS:A WONDER GROVE FOR BIRDS, Director Terry ThorenBLACK BUTTERFLIES, Director David BauteGO GO AROUND ITALY, Director Francesco ColomboSHIMMER, Director Andrés PalmaTHE LAST WHALE SINGER, Director Reza MemariTRASH, Directors Gregory Bouzid, Maxime Crancon, Robin Delaporte, Mattéo Durand, Romain Fleischer, Alexis Le Ral, Margaux Lutz, Fanny VecchieLOCATIONSThe feature, shorts, and animated films and special events will be exhibited at the Scripps Seaside Forum, The LOT in La Jolla, The La Jolla Riford Public Library, La Jolla Shores, La Valencia Hotel, Mangelsen Nature Gallery, RE Agency, The Hillel House, and UCSD Park & Market.SUPPORTING FILMMAKERSThe Blue Water Institute supports the Blue Water Film Festival as a festival whose intention is to bring greater awareness to and engagement for our big blue planet’s precious life supply of water—our oceans, aquifers, rivers, dams, lakes, streams, and waterway systems–through cinema and engagement. BWFF, known for its environmental programming, works to provide opportunities for support and mentorship of the voices of emerging environmental filmmakers.Blue Water Film Festival is an eco-conscious event beloved by environmental film fans and auteurs alike. Over 80% of the films in the 2026 BWFF slate will have filmmakers in attendance with participation in Q&A’s following the screenings. Passes for the 2026 Blue Water Film Festival tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org

