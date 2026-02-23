College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Expands Corporate Locations to Better Serve Franchise Owners

College HUNKS expands and brings new jobs

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is expanding its corporate presence with new locations in Sarasota and Fort Myers, Florida.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, a leading moving and junk removal company, is expanding its corporate presence with new locations in Sarasota and Fort Myers, Florida. This expansion strengthens the company’s ability to serve local communities, support franchise owners, and strategically position resources for better market coverage.

Greg Mullis, Director of Corporate Operations at College HUNKS, explained the strategy: “Every policy and procedure runs through our corporate locations first. By expanding our footprint, we create more opportunities to pilot new ideas, ensure our franchise owners have proven tools to succeed, and run more trucks efficiently, not just in Sarasota and Fort Myers, but throughout surrounding territories.”

Corporate stores also serve as a launchpad for future leaders. Many of College HUNKS’ current corporate and franchise leaders began their careers in corporate locations, gaining hands-on experience that prepares them to manage and grow franchises successfully.

“Expanding corporate operations isn’t just about growth, it’s about investing in communities, creating stronger support systems for our franchise owners, and developing the next generation of leadership,” Mullis added. “When we succeed at the corporate level, every franchise benefits.”

The new Sarasota and Fort Myers locations will act as operational hubs, testing innovations that improve efficiency, employee experience, and customer satisfaction, while increasing the company’s presence and market coverage in Southwest Florida.

College HUNKS’ commitment to innovation, franchisee support, and community service has fueled steady growth nationwide. With these new corporate locations, the company is poised to continue its mission of empowering franchise owners and delivering reliable moving and junk removal solutions across the region.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/

