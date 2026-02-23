Silver Lining Launches ‘The Economy Is My Business Tour’
A Five-City Tour Empowering Small Business Owners to Reclaim Power, Pride, and Agency in the U.S. Economy
Reclaiming the Economy, One Small Business at a Time
“The Economy Is My Business” Tour is more than an event series—it’s a call to action. Silver Lining is inviting Small Business Owners to reclaim a sense of pride, power, and agency by remembering three essential truths:
- They can change the economy by growing their business.
- They create real impact by generating income for themselves, their families, and their communities.
- They build lasting power by succeeding together, in community.
Five Cities. One Movement.
Silver Lining will host live events in Philadelphia, New York City, Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles, with the generous support of Wells Fargo and in partnership with trusted local organizations in each city.
Each stop on the tour will feature Silver Lining Founder & CEO Carissa Reiniger leading a live silv=r™ workshop, delivering a practical, action-oriented roadmap to help Small Business Owners grow their sales, profit, and long-term sustainability.
Real Access. Real Impact.
Every attendee will have the opportunity to join Silver Lining’s silv=r™ platform at a pay-what-you-can rate, made possible from a Wells Fargo subsidy through the American Small Business Growth Program.
Participants will also receive a silv=r™ swag bag filled with surprises—plus exclusive “The Economy Is My Business” merchandise designed to be worn proudly.
True to the campaign’s mission, every dollar spent on each event will go directly to local Small Business Owners, creating immediate, real-time economic impact in each host city.
Limited Seats, Extraordinary Value
Attendance at each event is intentionally limited. While the true ticket value is $299 per attendee, Wells Fargo’s support allows Silver Lining to offer tickets for just $19, ensuring accessibility for the Small Business Owners who need it most.
To RSVP, click here: www.silversmallbusiness.com/economytour.
