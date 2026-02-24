The Pickled Beet Announces Their Client Services Specialist, Nicole Gates, as a Chucks & Cocktails 2026 Honoree

Nicole Gates, The Pickled Beet’s Client Services Specialist

I’m thrilled for Nicole Gates and this honor. We look forward to celebrating her positive leadership and impact that she continues to make at The Pickled Beet and in our community.” — Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces their Client Services Specialist, Nicole Gates, as a Chucks & Cocktails: When Women Lead 2026 Honoree.

The State Senator Shevrin Jones and Miami Dade-County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, invited Gates to be recognized as one of this year’s honoree’s of Chucks & Cocktails: When Women Lead. The evening celebrates women whose leadership, courage, and impact continue to shape our communities and inspire progress.

Gates is an advertising and media marketing expert, with years of sales management experience. She received her education at Columbus State University, majoring in Communications with an emphasis in Marketing. She has worked in television hosting, broadcast, print journalism, and as motivational speaker.

At The Pickled Beet, Gates serves as the primary point of contact for all clients- keeping track of clients' food preferences and travel schedules, booking private chef experiences and catering orders for private inflight dining, and serving as a community liaison. She also manages administrative and operational tasks and coordinates The Pickled Beet’s participation in community events.

Chucks & Cocktails: When Women Lead, is on Sunday, March 15th at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in North Miami, Florida. The evening brings together civic leaders, changemakers, and community champions for an experience that blends culture, conversation, and celebration. The program will highlight the power of women leading with authenticity, vision, and purpose.



About The Pickled Beet

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Private Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning culinary company, sets a new standard for gourmet chef services. For more than twenty years, The Pickled Beet has been offering an elevated culinary experience that fits each client’s personal needs and lifestyle. Their services allow clients to focus on what’s most important in life through tailored, freshly prepared 100% organic meals, delivered right to their home, office, or private jet.

Each hand-crafted meal is uniquely prepared to nourish, heal, and make the “everyday” more enjoyable. Whether a client’s goal is to heal through food, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or prioritize nutrition to prevent illness or future conditions, The Pickled Beet is there to guide them on their mission to live their very best life. Dishes start with whole, premium ingredients, such as freshly harvested produce from organic farmers, fish caught by local South Florida fishermen, and grass-fed beef and lamb flown in from small American family ranches.

The Pickled Beet and their clientele have uncompromising standards and high expectations - that’s why their professional chefs prepare everything customized for each client – for every private flight, menu and meal, personal chef experience, event, and catering service. From celebrities and athletes, to CEOs, business owners, and busy families, The Pickled Beet offers unparalleled service for every type of special dietary and lifestyle need, eating style and taste preference.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach. For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com

