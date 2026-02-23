STAND UP FOR SCIENCE TO HOLD 'RALLY TO TAKE BACK SCIENCE' IN 33 LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 7th, 2026

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

A Nationwide Day of Action to Save Science, Protect Health, and Defend Democracy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after the movement-defining Stand Up for Science protest, organizers are returning to the streets to demand scientific integrity, strong public health protections, and democratic accountability.With 33 rally locations nationwide, the Rally to Take Back Science will bring together scientists, health professionals, students, and community advocates to call for an end to political interference in America’s scientific enterprise, and for decision-making grounded in evidence and the public interest.What: Rally to Take Back ScienceWho: Stand Up for ScienceWhen: Saturday, March 7th, 2026 (consult our website for local start times)Where: Albuquerque, NM; Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Boise, ID; Boston, MA; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Cornwall, NY; Denver, CO; Falmouth, MA; Houston, TX; Knoxville, TN; Lansing, MI; Los Angeles, CA; Madison, WI; Missoula, MT; Nashville, TN; New York City, NY; Oklahoma City, OK; Palm Beach, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, OR; Research Triangle Park, NC; Richmond, VA; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; St. Charles, IL; Ventura County, CA; Yakima, WA.Partner organizations: 50501DC, AAUP, Public Citizen, Vote Climate, March For Our Lives, ABC Health Coaltion, Addiction Science Defense Network, Birmingham Indivisible, Champaign-Urbana Resistance Effort (CURE), Colorado Families for Vaccines, Union of Concerned Scientists, Critica Science, Defend Public Health, Democratic Club of Carlsbad and Oceanside - DEMCCO, EARTHDAY.ORG, Gerontological Society of America, Indivisible Montgomery (MD), NW Phoenix Humanists, Occupy Bergen County, Phoenix Nest Inc., Project Healthy Neighbors, River Otter Ecology Project, Rogan's List, Rosie and the Resisters, Tennessee Families for Vaccines, Third Act Maryland, Tucson Climate Action Network, United SCV Indivisible, UVOTN (United Volunteers Of Tennessee).Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.Miriam BassiStand Up for Sciencemedia@standupforscience.net###Stand Up for Science is grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

