Unstoppable Vows: DC Courts’ Marriage Bureau Deemed Shutdown Essential by Federal Government

As Valentine’s Day approaches every year, the DC Courts Marriage Bureau is known for overflowing with smiles, cheers and joyful giggles. It’s one of their busiest and most festive seasons, of course. Happy couples are vowing to love one another for life among carefully placed paper hearts and vibrant balloon displays; family and friends are often found hurriedly sharing a tissue box or snapping photos of a first kiss. It’s a memorable time for staff, who spend time tracking down decorations to add to the festive atmosphere and honor their neighbors in one of life’s most meaningful moments.

This year, the cheerful scene took on an even brighter shine: after years of campaigning, the federal government officially deemed the Bureau “essential”— a cause for celebration among staff and residents alike.

“I’m so excited we can stay open and be there for the public,” shared Section Supervisor Deena Whittington, who has served District residents at DC Courts since 1999. “I love my work — just to see the smile on people’s faces when we do the ceremonies or issue their license. It’s a special place.”

Historically during a congressional lapse in funding, the Marriage Bureau was deemed non-essential, leaving the Bureau to cease operations and District residents without an option to secure a marriage license.

“Every shutdown — whether one day or one month, anticipated or unexpected — caused headaches for us and the people looking to get married,” said Deputy Clerk Mauricio Rivera, who has spent two years assisting couples in the Bureau. “Keeping us open is definitely the right choice.”

In 2019, the DC government stepped in to help. The original Let our Vows Endure (LOVE Act) was implemented as an emergency measure,

allowing the mayor’s office to offer marriage services to residents and visitors. However, as paperwork was transferred between departments, time was lost. The Bureau faced significant backlogs once the shutdown came to an end, with required labor often doubling as staff worked to catch up.

“We are forever grateful that, without hesitation, the District took on these functions to fill the gap by implementing the LOVE Act,” said DC Courts Government Affairs Manager Callie Coffman.

“We are now thrilled to continue to serve the 6,000 plus couples who seek a marriage license each year, and immensely proud of the dedicated court staff who work in the Marriage Bureau.”