1 Girl Revolution’s The Power of Her - THIS SUNDAY - Detroit’s Women’s History Month Celebration

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THIS SUNDAY, March 1st from 6-9pm, 1 Girl Revolution’s The Power of Her will kick off Women’s History Month with a powerful multimedia event celebrating the courage, resilience, and impact of local, world-changing women and girls. At a time when women’s voices and leadership matter more than ever, 1 Girl Revolution is bringing the community together to honor those shaping our world in real time. With the National Women's History Alliance announcing the 2026 Women’s History Month theme, “Leading the Change,” The Power of Her brings that theme to life - spotlighting the everyday leaders who are already doing just that.1 Girl Revolution’s The Power of Her is Detroit’s Women’s History Month celebration of its kind - an immersive experience designed to elevate women’s voices and spotlight the stories shaping our communities and inspiring future generations. The evening will feature powerful multimedia storytelling, film, live experiences, and opportunities to connect directly with women and girl leaders making an impact locally and nationally.“At 1 Girl Revolution, we believe women and girls are making history every single day,” said Kate Milligan, founder of 1 Girl Revolution. “1 Girl Revolution’s The Power of Her is about more than celebration - it’s about recognizing the leadership, resilience, and brilliance of women and girls in our communities. We don’t just want to look back at history to honor Women’s History Month, we want to look around us to see the women and girls who are making history every single day. When we share these stories, we don’t just honor them - we ignite others to step into their own authentic power and abilities. Every woman, every girl is a revolution.”Women’s stories have shaped movements, strengthened communities, and transformed culture - yet too many remain unheard. 1 Girl Revolution’s The Power of Her creates space to center those voices, celebrate their impact, and inspire collective action. Guests will leave not only encouraged, but empowered to transform the world themselves and champion the women and girls in their own lives and communities.1 Girl Revolution’s The Power of Her📍 Detroit Design District, 6540 St. Antoine Street, Detroit📅 Sunday, March 1, 2026⏰ 6:00–9:00 PMTickets are required to attend. Tickets are available here: https://givebutter.com/c/thepowerofher2026 Following the March 1st event, 1 Girl Revolution’s The Power of Her – Detroit exhibit will move from the stage to the walls of Two James Distillery (2445 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48216), where it will be on display from March 2nd through mid-April. The public is invited to experience the powerful stories of 13 inspiring Metro Detroit women throughout Women’s History Month and beyond. A special exhibit kickoff celebration will take place on Wednesday, March 4th at Two James from 7–10pm, featuring 1 Girl Revolution x Mama Shu of Avalon Village, along with several of the women and organizations highlighted in the exhibit.To schedule an interview with Kate Milligan or for media credentials to cover the event, please contact: info@1girlrevolution.comKate is also available for interviews throughout the month of March for any Women’s History Month related interviews or segments.Sponsors of the event include: Verily, Born and Raised Detroit, Modernly, Two James Distillery, Little Saints, Grazing Hearts Charcuterie, EG Productions, Livin’ for Media, Reality Tell Your Vision, DJ LLUVEE, Open Water, Culligan Water, Talitha Coffee, Jenni Earle, Carhartt, SKN Medical Spa, San Morello, Hungry Howies, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Breathe Bodywork, and more.About 1 Girl Revolution1 Girl Revolution is a nonprofit multimedia organization dedicated to highlighting the stories of world-changing women and girls through podcasts, films, events, and storytelling initiatives. By amplifying these voices, 1 Girl Revolution inspires people everywhere to recognize their own power to make a difference.###

