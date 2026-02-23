chainfuelz and Lookhu Launch First-of-Its-Kind Wallet-Native TV Authentication Across Connected Platforms

Lookhu Wallet Powered by chainfuelz

Bringing blockchain identity, tokenized engagement, and prediction-ready wallet infrastructure to connected television screens worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- chainfuelz and Lookhu today announced the joint launch of what they believe to be the first wallet-native authentication framework deployed directly across major connected television environments — bringing blockchain identity, tokenized engagement, and Web3 infrastructure to the largest screens in the world.With Lookhu now distributed across leading global connected TV operating systems and streaming ecosystems, brands publishing content on the platform gain exposure to a connected television landscape representing hundreds of millions of streaming households worldwide and a dominant share of the over-the-top (OTT) device market.Until now, tokenized engagement has largely been confined to browser environments.Today, it moves to the living room.The First Wallet-Native TV Login ExperienceThrough a jointly engineered infrastructure upgrade, chainfuelz and Lookhu will integrate QR authentication directly into the Lookhu television sign-in experience, enabling viewers to authenticate using their blockchain wallet from their mobile device while watching on television.The experience:• Open Lookhu on a connected television• Scan the on-screen QR code• Trigger a Solana-based wallet• Approve via wallet signature• Instantly authenticate on the televisionNo passwords.No typing with a remote.No browser dependency.This represents one of the first implementations of wallet-based authentication natively embedded within connected television environments — merging decentralized identity with mainstream streaming distribution.Introducing the Look Wallet — Powered by chainfuelz, Built in CollaborationAs part of the expansion, Lookhu will officially launch the Look Wallet, powered by chainfuelz infrastructure and developed in close collaboration between both companies.The Look Wallet will serve as:• The native authentication wallet for TV login• The engagement wallet for tokenized content and rewards• The foundation for future prediction market capabilities• The wallet layer supporting upcoming real-world asset (RWA) integrationsPrediction market functionality and additional financialized media features will be detailed in future announcements.By embedding wallet architecture directly into connected television ecosystems, chainfuelz and Lookhu are establishing a new standard for interactive, token-enabled media.“Connect to Lookhu” Across the chainfuelz Wallet EcosystemAs part of this expansion, chainfuelz will introduce a new “Lookhu” feature across all branded wallets it deploys for partners.This capability will become standard inside every chainfuelz-powered wallet, enabling:• Direct wallet-based access to Lookhu• Seamless token portability across brand ecosystems• Unified engagement between community tokens and streaming media• Cross-platform token utilityThis integration transforms Lookhu into a network-layer extension of the broader chainfuelz wallet infrastructure — aligning content, community, and token economies through shared authentication rails.Building the Tokenized Media StackThe companies describe this milestone as the first of several coordinated technology unlocks currently in development, including:• Joint token launch infrastructure for media brands• Tokenized activation frameworks across streaming environments• Real-world asset (RWA) integrations• Wallet-based prediction capabilities• Expanded Web3 identity across connected television platformsAdditional announcements are expected in the coming months.“We are redefining how audiences authenticate and participate in content,” said Byron Booker, CEO of Lookhu. “This joint infrastructure build allows blockchain identity to operate natively on connected television platforms, bridging Web3 engagement with mainstream streaming.”“chainfuelz was designed to remove friction from Web3 adoption,” said Patrick Maddren, CEO of chainfuelz. “By collaboratively engineering wallet-native login for television and embedding ‘Lookhu’ across our wallet ecosystem, we are building unified rails between content, community, and token economies.”

