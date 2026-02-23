Governor Abbott Directs DPS To Increase Public Safety Operations Amid Cartel Violence

TEXAS, February 23 - February 23, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to enhance public safety and homeland security operations across Texas in response to escalating cartel violence in Mexico that poses a growing threat to American civilians.

"Mexican drug cartels pose a significant threat to public safety and national security," said Governor Abbott. "By increasing proactive efforts to defend against cartel violence, Texas will continue to utilize every tool and strategy to protect our state and our nation. We will not cower to criminals who impose terror on our fellow Texans and Americans."

At the direction of Governor Abbott, DPS will:

Surge Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Division, and Special Operations Group resources to the border region to detect, interdict, and apprehend criminals, and to prevent spillover activity from transnational threats.

Increase Tactical Marine Unit and Aircraft Operations Division operations along the border to detect and apprehend criminals.

Activate additional personnel from the Homeland Security Division and Texas Fusion Center to monitor social media and reports of suspicious activity 24/7.

Texans in need of immediate assistance can call the U.S. Department of State (from outside the U.S: 1-202-501-4444; from U.S.: 1-888-407-4747) or the Texas Fusion Center (1-844-927-0521).

Yesterday, Governor Abbott urged Texans currently in Mexico, as well as those with family members or friends traveling there, to closely follow warnings from the U.S. Department of State amid ongoing security operations, related road blockages, and criminal activity across Mexico.