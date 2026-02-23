Charges Laid Against Employer Under Province's Immigration Legislation

CANADA, February 23 - Released on February 23, 2026

Charges have been laid against an employer for offences against two individuals under The Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act, 2013 (FWRISA) and The Immigration Services Act (ISA).

Rodney Sidloski is charged with three offences against a foreign worker under section 22 of FWRISA. The alleged offences took place at HELP International Shelterbelt Center, a tree farm, between May 2022 and August 2024 near Weyburn, Saskatchewan.

Rodney Sidloski is charged with:

Produce or distribute false or misleading information including producing false payroll records as prohibited by section 22(a) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Misrepresent employment opportunities including misrepresenting the position, duties, length of employment, wages and benefits or other terms of employment as prohibited by section 22(c) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Take unfair advantage of a foreign nationals' trust or exploiting their fear or lack of experience or knowledge as prohibited by section 22(g) of FRWISA, contrary to section 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

In addition, Rodney Sidloski is charged with three offences against a second foreign worker under section 22 of FWRISA and section 5 of the ISA. The alleged offences took place at HELP International Shelterbelt Center, a tree farm, between June 2022 and June 2024 near Weyburn, Saskatchewan.

Against the second individual Rodney is charged with:

Produce or distribute false or misleading information including producing false payroll records as prohibited by section 22(a) of FWRISA, contrary to sections 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Taking unfair advantage of a foreign nationals' trust or exploiting their fear or lack of experience or knowledge as prohibited by section 22(g) of FWRISA, contrary to section 40(1)(i) and 40(2).

Produce or distribute false or misleading information including producing false payroll records as prohibited by section 5-1(a) of ISA, contrary to sections 7-6 (1)(k) and 7-6(2).

The Program Compliance Branch of the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training works to protect immigrants and foreign workers in Saskatchewan. Contact the Program Compliance Branch at pcb@gov.sk.ca or call 306-798-1350 if you have questions about the ISA, believe your rights have been violated, or want to file a complaint about the immigration or recruitment process. You do not need permission from anyone to contact the Program Compliance Branch, and all your information will be kept confidential.

While the ISA and FWRISA specifically protect against the unique situations that immigrants and foreign workers may find themselves in, all employees whether Canadian citizens or permanent and temporary residents are protected by employment standards and occupational health and safety provisions within The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

