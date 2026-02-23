Natalie Conde, PA-C, MPAS selected as Top Director of the Year in Telemedicine by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Natalie Conde at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natalie Conde, PA-C, MPAS was recently selected as Top Director of the Year in Telemedicine 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-gala.With over 17 years of experience in healthcare as a Board-Certified Physician Assistant, Natalie Conde has proven herself to be a dynamic, results-driven leader dedicated to advancing patient care through innovation, empathy, and integrity. From her earliest days caring for drug-exposed infants in a hospital nursery at just 13 years old, Natalie discovered a calling that would shape her life's purpose—healing, compassion, and leadership through service.Natalie currently serves as Director of Telemedicine for Novant Health Urgent Care (formerly Doctors Care), overseeing operations for more than 50 clinics and a statewide virtual care platform in South Carolina. In this role, she leads with purpose and compassion, ensuring that telemedicine remains both efficient and empathetic. Her leadership has helped expand access to high-quality healthcare for patients in rural and underserved communities, reflecting her commitment to closing care gaps across the state.The COVID-19 pandemic was one of Natalie’s most defining professional challenges, testing her adaptability, clinical judgment, and resilience on the front lines of emergency medicine. Working in high-acuity environments amid rapid uncertainty reinforced the importance of teamwork, clear communication, and steady leadership under pressure. She credits her faith, sense of purpose, and collaborative teams for guiding her through that period. Today, she remains at the forefront of the evolving field of telemedicine, serving as an active member of the American Telemedicine Association, participating in industry conferences, and leading cross-functional collaborations that expand patient access while improving provider efficiency.Previously, Natalie held the role of Regional Medical Provider Director and Area Provider Manager for Options Medical Weight Loss, where she supervised Advanced Practice Providers across multiple states. She was responsible for ensuring clinical compliance and operational excellence, and for implementing training programs and patient satisfaction initiatives. Her focus on collaboration and continuous improvement elevated both provider performance and patient outcomes.Earlier in her career, Natalie served as an Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant with Envision Healthcare and SCP Health, delivering high-acuity patient care across Florida and Texas. Her extensive frontline experience in emergency and trauma medicine strengthened her expertise in critical care, cardiology, and fast-paced clinical decision-making. These foundational skills continue to shape her strategic leadership approach in telemedicine, clinical operations, and healthcare innovation today.Natalie’s professional focus spans Emergency and Acute Care Medicine, Telemedicine Operations and Innovation, Clinical Compliance and Quality Assurance, Healthcare Leadership and Management, Obesity and Preventive Medicine, and Patient Access and Experience. Her multidisciplinary background positions her to bridge clinical excellence with strategic vision, ensuring the systems she leads are operationally strong while remaining deeply rooted in compassionate, patient-centered care.Before embarking on her professional career, Natalie earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Medicine and Family Child Studies, with a minor in Chemistry, from Northern Illinois University. She later completed her Physician Assistant degree at Miami Dade College, followed by a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.Throughout her esteemed career, Natalie Conde has earned numerous awards and accolades, gaining international recognition for her leadership and contributions to healthcare innovation. This year, she is being considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will also be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026, celebrating her selection as Top Director of the Year in Telemedicine.In addition to her successful career, Natalie remains passionate about mentoring young healthcare professionals, advocating for women in leadership, and championing innovation that bridges technology and compassion.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Natalie Conde for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at the gala."Looking back, Natalie attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family. Natalie believes true success is defined not by position, but by purpose. She encourages aspiring clinicians to remember that the white coat is not a status symbol; it is a symbol of service, trust, and responsibility. Her message is simple yet profound. She believes in listening deeply, leading with empathy, and allowing integrity to guide every decision she makes. IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top, prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires.

