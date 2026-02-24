Champion Health Plan and Leap Orbit Launch AI-Enabled Provider Directory to Accelerate Growth and Market Expansion

Champion and Leap Orbit announce the launch of Champion's new AI-ready provider directory. Champion Health Plan's new provider directory engineered to manage complex independent practice association (IPA) contracting structures.

Strategic tech investment strengthens network scalability and delivers a seamless digital experience across Champion’s Medicare Advantage product portfolio.

This implementation strengthens our operational foundation, enhances how we manage complex IPA relationships, and positions Champion competitively with a modern, member-first digital experience.” — Jay B. Davis, EVP & COO, Champion Health Plan

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champion Health Plan, in collaboration with Leap Orbit, today announces the launch of a next-generation, AI-enabled provider directory designed to support continued expansion of its Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plan (C-SNP) platform and its traditional Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plan across California and Nevada.

The new directory represents a foundational growth investment aligned with Champion’s multi-product expansion strategy. Engineered to manage complex independent practice association (IPA) contracting structures, multi-party provider affiliations, and nuanced plan-specific business rules, the system strengthens Champion’s ability to accelerate network growth, support new market entry, and deliver a competitive, digitally enabled member experience across all lines of business.

As Champion expands its provider footprint and diversifies its Medicare Advantage offerings, leadership prioritizes scalable infrastructure to support long-term operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. The new directory enhances provider data accuracy, streamlines onboarding workflows, and ensures members can easily search and identify in-network providers within increasingly sophisticated network structures.

“We approached this initiative as a strategic growth investment, not simply a technology upgrade,” said Jay B. Davis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Champion Health Plan. “As we expand both our C-SNP and MAPD products, it is essential that our provider infrastructure scales with us. This implementation strengthens our operational foundation, enhances how we manage complex IPA relationships, and positions Champion competitively with a modern, member-first digital experience. Leap Orbit has proven to be the right partner to help us get there.”

Champion partners closely with Leap Orbit to configure and deploy the CareFinDr® platform under compressed timelines and evolving configuration requirements. Leap Orbit works alongside Champion’s operational and network teams to translate complex IPA contracting logic into functional provider display rules, build custom search filters aligned with plan-specific structures, and implement multi-layer affiliation mapping while maintaining compliance standards.

The implementation includes iterative configuration sessions, rigorous validation testing, and real-time adjustments to ensure the directory accurately reflects Champion’s provider network at launch. Leap Orbit’s AI-powered provider data ingestion and validation workflows streamline the normalization of disparate data sources, reduce manual reconciliation, and improve overall data integrity.

The launch delivers:

-- Scalable directory infrastructure supporting expanding C-SNP and MAPD networks

-- Customizable provider display logic reflecting Champion’s IPA and affiliate structures

-- Dynamic search filters aligned with product-specific network rules

-- CMS-compliant and ADA-accessible digital experience

-- Automated data ingestion and validation workflows

-- FHIR API-enabled architecture supporting interoperability and future AI-driven capabilities

“Champion demonstrates strong executive alignment and operational clarity throughout this implementation,” said David Finney, Co-Founder of Leap Orbit. “Our platform adapts to Champion’s complex and expanding network model, enabling both compliance and scalability without sacrificing flexibility. This collaboration showcases how configurable infrastructure can power sustained Medicare Advantage growth.”

The directory’s API-enabled foundation positions Champion to leverage advanced analytics, expand interoperability initiatives, and incorporate future AI enhancements as part of its broader digital growth strategy.

Members and stakeholders can access the directory at:

https://championhmo.com/provider-directories/

About Champion Health Plan

Champion Health Plan offers Medicare Advantage products across California and Nevada, including Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) and traditional Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans. The organization focuses on building scalable, physician-aligned networks and delivering coordinated, high-touch care models supported by advanced digital infrastructure. Champion remains committed to expanding access to comprehensive Medicare Advantage products while maintaining operational excellence, regulatory integrity, and member-centered innovation.

About Leap Orbit

Leap Orbit builds AI-driven provider data infrastructure for health plans. Its suite of solutions — including Convergent, CareLoaDr, and CareFinDr — gives health plans the tools to modernize provider data management, maintain regulatory compliance, and deliver accurate digital directory experiences without costly platform overhauls. Leap Orbit's AI works behind the scenes to surface insights health plans can act on, audit, and stand behind. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Leap Orbit helps health plans turn provider data from a liability into a competitive advantage. Learn more at leaporbit.com.

Media Contacts

Jay B. Davis

Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Champion Health Plan

jay.davis@championpayer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.