Marquis Who’s Who Honors Kevin Neff for Expertise in Interactive Multimedia

Award-winning Brand Agent and Video Producer Kevin Neff

Kevin Neff is recognized for achievement in the creative media and marketing industry.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning brand creator Kevin Neff, has just been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who . Individuals profiled in Marquis Who's Who are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process. “I am honored to be named a listee in Marquis Who's Who and feel it's validation for doing business around a set of core values that I take very seriously,” said Neff. “and the main one is simply doing what you said that you would do.”Mr. Neff’s professional journey is marked by a series of pivotal roles that have shaped his expertise in branding, marketing and video production. For the past 15 years, he has served as president and chief executive officer of Kevin Makes Sense Media , an award-winning video production and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. His leadership at the company reflects a strong commitment to client service and innovation, establishing him as a respected figure in his field. Neff’s work has earned extensive industry recognition, including Platinum, Gold, and Silver honors from the AVA Digital Awards, Telly Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, Viddy Awards, MarCom Awards, Davey Awards, and LIT Commercial Awards. In 2025 he was the recipient of both the Award of Distinction and the Award of Excellence at the 31st Annual Communicator Awards.Prior to launching his firm, Neff held senior sales and management roles with organizations including Yellow Book USA, Platinum Networks/VNX Solutions, Net2000, Bell Atlantic Yellow Pages, and Browning’s Marine. In these roles, he consistently exceeded performance objectives, earned leadership and quality awards, and was recognized for building high-performing teams and long-term client relationships – resulting in experience that directly informs his results-driven approach to brand strategy and communications.Beyond his professional pursuits, Mr. Neff is actively engaged with civic-minded organizations such as ‘ The Noblemen ’, reflecting his dedication to community involvement and philanthropy. He has also spoken as a 'Visiting Scholar' at High Point University, sharing insights drawn from his extensive experience in business and personal development. Throughout his career, Mr. Neff has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and ethical business practices. His nomination for inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who stands as a point of pride, an acknowledgment of his professional conduct and achievements among a select group recognized for their impact and distinction.About Kevin Makes Sense Media – Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning video production, creative, and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their outside-the-box creativity makes them the branding and marketing firm of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition while growing their exposure, influence and following. They provide multi-media custom solutions for local, regional, and national clients.Learn more: https://kevinmakessense.com/ About Marquis Who’s Who- Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America, Marquis Who’s Whohas chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in Americaremains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquispublications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Whowebsite, www.marquiswhoswho.com

