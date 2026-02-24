Laivly Earns Spot on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Agentic AI Software Products

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laivly , a pioneer in applied AI for the contact center, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards, placing in the top 50 on the Best Agentic AI Software Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches more than 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​G2 evaluated more than 1,300 products in the inaugural Best Agentic AI Software Products category. Laivly’s placement among the top AI Customer Support Agents reinforces its mission to help contact centers deploy AI that improves agent performance and operational efficiency without adding unnecessary complexity. Laivly also earned placement in G2’s Gridfor AI Customer Support Agents, where vendors are evaluated on customer satisfaction and market presence based on verified user reviews.“Agentic AI only matters if it creates real value,” said Jeff Fettes, CEO and Founder of Laivly. “Our G2 reviews reinforce something we believe deeply: users want simple, direct applications of AI that they can easily understand and trust. Simplicity drives adoption, and adoption drives value at scale. We designed Laivly to operate inside existing workflows, unlock efficiency and elevate outcomes without introducing unnecessary complexity. This recognition from G2 is a reflection of our customers who have moved beyond pilots to deploying AI as infrastructure.”Through Sidd Studio , an intuitive command center, Sidd Duo , an AI assistant for customer service agents, and Sidd Solo, an autonomous AI agent, Laivly gives customer service teams direct control over how they implement and operate AI. Through its platform, teams streamline calls with accurate transcription, improve agent performance, and achieve faster time to value. User reviews point to seamless integration and rapid results, reinforcing Laivly’s focus on practical deployment and measurable operational impact.“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including Laivly. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”This recognition follows Laivly’s recent announcement that its platform is now available on Salesforce AppExchange, expanding access for enterprises looking to operationalize AI within existing CX environments. For more information on Laivly, visit www.laivly.com About G2’s Best Software AwardsG2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.About LaivlyLaivly helps the world’s leading brands operationalize AI in the contact center with the help of Sidd, our AI platform.Sidd is designed to translate artificial intelligence into measurable results by integrating directly into existing customer service operations. Each deployment is configured to align with a brand’s unique business operations and goals, ensuring AI delivers practical impact, not abstract potential. With Laivly, AI becomes an everyday driver of data, consistency, and customer satisfaction.Laivly is a privately held company based in Winnipeg, Canada. Follow Laivly on LinkedIn, Facebook, Threads and Instagram, or learn more at https://www.laivly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.