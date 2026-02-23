Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP Honors Student with 2025 ‘Hero in the Community’ Scholarship

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is proud to announce Breanna Morgan as the recipient of our Hero in the Community Scholarship Award.

Celebrating a local student making big impacts! Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP honors her service and leadership.

We are proud to support a young leader whose actions inspire others and show the real impact that one student can have when they give back to their community.” — Catherine Beeny

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP has named Breanna Morgan as the recipient of the 2025 Hero in the Community Scholarship, an annual award that recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional leadership, community service, and dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others.The Hero in the Community Scholarship Award, offered each year by Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP, awards $2,500 to a student enrolled in or accepted to a U.S.-accredited college or university who submits the most compelling essay describing how they have given back to their local community. Applicants are asked to explain what motivated their service and what they learned from the experience as part of their submission.Morgan, a senior from Graford, Texas, was selected from a competitive pool of applicants for her impactful community involvement through Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She led a school‑wide food drive that provided critical support to local families and motivated classmates to engage in service, embodying the scholarship’s mission of uplifting others through meaningful action.“Breanna’s dedication to serving her community exemplifies the spirit of this scholarship,” said Catherine Beeny, Director of Marketing at Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP. “We are proud to support a young leader whose actions inspire others and show the real impact that one student can have when they give back to their community.”Morgan plans to begin classes at Tarleton State University in Fall 2026, where she intends to continue her pursuit of service and academic excellence.The Hero in the Community Scholarship reflects Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and empowering future leaders who are dedicated to serving their communities and investing in the common good.For more about this year’s scholarship winner, visit:➡️ https://albtriallawyers.com/2025-hero-in-the-community-scholarship-winner/ For full details about the Hero in the Community Scholarship and how students can apply in future years, visit:➡️ https://albtriallawyers.com/hero-in-community-scholarship-award/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.