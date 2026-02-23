$2.2 Trillion U.S. Construction Industry Takes Center Stage at NYSE Ahead of CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Construction leaders representing CONEXPO-CON/AGG ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on Feb. 23, 2026, celebrating the countdown to North America's largest construction trade show. Photo Credit: NYSE

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaders from across the construction and heavy equipment manufacturing industries gathered today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to ring the Opening Bell, celebrating the innovation, economic impact and workforce powering the $2.2 trillion U.S. construction sector ahead of CONEXPO-CON/AGG , the largest construction trade show in North America, which kicks off next week (March 3-7) in Las Vegas.The bell ringing was hosted by CONEXPO-CON/AGG, owned and produced by Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), alongside CONEXPO-CON/AGG exhibitors, construction contractors and trade show partners, shining a spotlight on the construction industry’s essential role in building infrastructure, advancing sustainability and driving economic growth.“Construction touches every community and every industry, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG brings that impact to life on a global stage,” said Megan Tanel, President and CEO of AEM. “As we prepare to host the show next week, today’s bell ringing underscores the significance of the innovation, collaboration and workforce that keeps our industry moving forward and our communities thriving.”Representatives ringing the Opening Bell included leaders from construction materials producers, equipment manufacturers, technology providers and contractors, reflecting the full breadth of the industry ecosystem that converges at CONEXPO-CON/AGG every three years. NYSE member companies Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and John Deere (NYSE: DE) were among those in attendance.According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s report released January 2026 referencing October 2025 data, overall construction spending in the U.S. alone was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.175 trillion. The construction industry provides more than 8.3 million jobs according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics December 2025 data.Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 will welcome approximately 140,000 construction professionals from around the world to experience the latest equipment, technologies and solutions shaping the future of construction. The five-day show features more than 3 million sq. ft. of exhibits, 2,000+ exhibitors, live equipment demonstrations, and a robust education program focused on safety, sustainability, workforce development and innovation.“The construction industry is evolving rapidly, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG is where those conversations, connections and breakthroughs take center stage,” Tanel added. “We’re proud to kick off this powerful moment of economic impact for our industry here at the NYSE.”Bell ringing participants included:• Megan Tanel, President and CEO of AEM• Nicole Hallada, SVP, Exhibitions and Marketing at AEM• Henry Batten, President and CEO of Concrete Supply Co., LLC• Glen Calder, President and VP of Operations at Calder Brothers Corporation• Jason Daly, VP of Earthmoving Sales, Marketing and Customer Success at John Deere• Brian Dietz and Tony Dietz, Co-Owners at Bob Dietz & Son Inc.• Philip Kelliher, SVP Cat Rental & Used at Caterpillar• Laura Ness Owens, Chief Marketing Officer at Doosan Bobcat Inc.• Kristie Stern, President of Green Mountain Lion Corp.• Matt Stanley, Founder of Raised on Blacktop• Ivan Di Federico, President and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.• Kevin Walgenbach, EVP, Operations and Compliance at National Ready Mixed Concrete Association• Bob Weldon, President of Weldon Materials, Inc.About CONEXPO-CON/AGGHeld every three years, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the must-attend event for construction industry professionals. The show features the latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the construction industry, as well as industry-leading education. CONEXPO-CON/AGG is owned in partnership with NRMCA, NSSGA and AEM and managed by AEM. CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information about CONEXPO-CON/AGG, visit www.conexpoconagg.com About the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.3 million jobs and contributes $316 billion to the economy every year.###

