Judy Adam joins Rival Group’s Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rival Group today announced the appointment of Judy Adam, CPA, CA, CF, to its board of directors, further strengthening the company’s governance and financial oversight as it continues to scale its technology and insights businesses.

“Judy is exactly the kind of person you want in the room when you’re building for the long term,” said Jennifer Reid, co-CEO and Chief Methodologist at Rival Group. “She understands growth, but she also understands discipline. As we scale, having someone who can connect capital decisions, risk discipline and long-term strategy in a practical way strengthens how we build for sustainable growth.”

As a privately held company with an independent board and defined governance structure, Rival Group’s board provides fiduciary oversight, supports capital strategy and advises leadership through key growth decisions. Judy’s experience in audit and finance committee leadership, enterprise risk management and M&A oversight will help guide the company through its next phase of expansion.

With more than 30 years of experience guiding public companies through growth, transformation and complex market shifts, Judy brings deep expertise in governance, audit, risk management, capital markets and strategic transactions. Her executive career includes CFO roles across media and entertainment, consumer products and cannabis retail sectors, including most recently at Boat Rocker Media. Prior to that, she spent 20 years at Corus Entertainment in progressively senior finance roles.

Her governance experience spans more than 15 years in the non-profit sector in board and committee roles. She currently serves as board director and treasurer of Women in Film & Television Toronto (WIFT+), where she advocates for diversity and inclusion. Judy is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant of British Columbia.

“As Rival Group continues to innovate in technology-enabled insights, strong governance and disciplined financial strategy will support sustainable growth,” Judy said. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and fellow board members as the company builds its next chapter.”

About Rival Group

Rival Group is redefining the future of market research. As Canada’s largest independent research company, Rival Group brings together proprietary technology, high-quality certified panels and expert consultancy to deliver faster, more authentic and actionable insight to more than 500 clients across industries.

Its portfolio includes Rival Technologies, Reach3 Insights and Angus Reid Group, operating as independent brands under the Rival Group umbrella. Together, the group combines modern research technology, trusted first-party panels including the Angus Reid Forum, and strategic consulting expertise to help organizations connect more meaningfully with the people they serve.

Rival Group, Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights were all named to the Top 10 in Greenbook’s 2025 GRIT report, underscoring their continued leadership and innovation in the insights industry.

To learn more, visit rivalgroup.io.

