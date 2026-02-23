Traverse Group Announces Purchase of New Global Headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas

Legacy Retail is the Brick & Mortar division of Traverse Group. Traverse Group was formed to reimagine the retail landscape and be able to support all channels of the new retail. The new Global Headquarters located at 205 SE 22nd Street, Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Retail, a wholly owned business of Traverse Group , today announced the purchase of its new Global Headquarters at 205 SE 22nd Street in Bentonville , marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and resilience.The acquisition follows the destruction of Traverse Group’s former corporate headquarters by an F3 tornado in May 2024. The storm rendered the previous building beyond repair, but the organization swiftly resumed core operations — including leadership, accounting, IT, and talent enablement — within just two days.“We are forever grateful to John and Stormy Collins, Co-Founders and CEOs of createXchange, who graciously provided space and support when we needed it most,” said JD Hayes, Co-Founder of Traverse Group. “Their generosity is a powerful example of the strength and collaboration within the Northwest Arkansas business community.”Just 88 days after the storm, Traverse Group transitioned into a temporary office location in North Bentonville, maintaining operational momentum while continuing to serve clients across its portfolio of businesses supporting brands through strategy, execution, and operational enablement in the retail and consumer products landscape.The newly acquired headquarters will serve as a central hub for collaboration across Traverse Group’s operating businesses, including Legacy Retail, Ubiquity Commerce, Belle & June, Haute Catacomb, DP Wagner, and Grid World. Approximately 50 of the company’s nearly 100 employees will be based at the Bentonville location.The building offers a sense of familiarity reminiscent of the company’s former headquarters, combined with modern updates that align with its global vision and trajectory for growth.“We’re excited to begin this next chapter and create a space that reflects who we are today and where we’re headed,” added Clint Lazenby, Co-Founder of Traverse Group.As part of the Traverse Group family, Legacy Retail continues to deliver strategic retail solutions and operational expertise to brands navigating an increasingly complex marketplace. The new headquarters represents not only a physical home, but a renewed commitment to innovation, partnership, and long-term impact in the retail industry.

