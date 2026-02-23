FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear Responds to Global Demand with Re-Release of Iconic Collections as Vintage Originals

American Made premium niche brand FEAR-NONE will be most visible this Fall 2023 FEAR-NONE biker poster FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing & Gear seeing infringement of its iconic trademark Fear-NONE Motorcycle Clothing New 2023 Rider Collection FEAR-NONE motorcycle clothing's American Legends

FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear Responds to Global Demand with Re-Release of Iconic "Skull" and "Cruisin" Collections as Vintage Originals

Our riders don’t just wear gear; they wear history,” — Wild Bill, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear, the unapologetically American brand known for its "1000% USA-Made" heavyweight rider apparel, is officially re-releasing its legendary Skull and Cruisin Gear collections. Re-branded as "Vintage Originals," these collections return to the lineup in direct response to an overwhelming surge in demand from riders and fans seeking the brand’s classic, early-year designs.For years, the Skull and Cruisin lines served as the backbone of the FEAR-NONE identity, embodying the grit, heritage, and "Old School" soul of the American road. As the brand has grown into a global name, collectors and serious riders have increasingly petitioned for the return of these specific archival designs.“Our riders don’t just wear gear; they wear history,” says Wild Bill W., CEO of FEAR-NONE. “We’ve seen a massive spike in requests for the original Skull-Block and Cruiser layouts that defined us a decade ago. We listened. By re-releasing these as our Vintage Collection, we’re giving the community exactly what they asked for—the same indestructible quality and raw, Chicago-born style that started it all.”The Vintage Re-Release highlights include:The Skull Collection: Featuring the famed "Skull-Block" and "Mark-Skull" designs, these pieces are built from heavyweight 30-single ringspun cotton with double-stitched reinforcement, designed to withstand the high-velocity demands of the highway.The Cruisin Gear Collection: Known for its "Classic Cool" aesthetic, this collection includes the original rider shirts and hoodies designed for both the long-haul tour and urban street cruising.Authentic American Craftsmanship: True to the FEAR-NONE creed, every item in the Vintage collection is designed, stitched, and manufactured entirely in the USA (Chicago), ensuring the "Made in America" integrity remains uncompromised.The decision to categorize these as "Vintage" reflects the brand's evolution while honoring its roots. These are not mere reproductions; they are the original blueprints brought back to life for a new generation of "everyday rebels" and long-time loyalists alike.The Vintage Skull and Cruisin Gear collections are available now in limited quantities. Riders can claim their piece of FEAR-NONE history by visiting the official website at www.fear-none.com About FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear:Based in Chicago, FEAR-NONE is a premier provider of American-made motorcycle clothing. Built for serious riders who value heritage, performance, and attitude, FEAR-NONE products are recognized globally for their durability and "No-Compromise" commitment to quality.Official website www.fear-none.com

