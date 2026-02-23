UMusic Shop Camden Unveils Immersive BRITs Week Takeover with Music, Fashion and Fan-Led Activations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK, February 23, 2026- UMusic Shop Camden has announced a week-long activation, inspired by the BRITs - celebrating music, vinyl and fan culture. Designed as a destination for discovery, celebration and community, the activation will bring together exclusive product, live moments and immersive in-store fan experiences aligned with the UK’s most high-profile music awards week.

With the BRIT Awards 2026 taking place in Manchester for the first time in its history, UMusic Shop Camden will give music fans and visitors a chance to immerse themselves into British music’s most prestigious celebration.

Throughout the week, the store will be fully stocked with music products from UK-nominated BRIT artists, including exclusive capsules available only at UMusic Shop Camden from Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party, Self Esteem, and Loyle Carner.

A major highlight of the week will be the launch of the exclusive designer collaboration by Matthew Williamson, created especially for UMusic Shop Camden. Matthew Williamson is the chosen designer of this year’s BRIT Award trophy. The collection includes BRIT-inspired designs, produced exclusively for the store, alongside a physical-only retail collection available solely at the Camden location. The first confirmed drop is the Olivia Dean x Matthew Williamson Collection, with pieces being available in store.

As part of the festivities, UMusic Shop Camden will also be hosting an exclusive giveaway featuring a curated merch and vinyl bundle, with capsules inspired by the nominees, a collector-worthy prize that captures the spirit of this year’s awards.

The store itself has also been fully reimagined for the occasion. From bold BRIT Awards inspired windows, bespoke mirrors and striking floor stencils featuring lyrics from this year’s nominees. An official Matthew Williamson BRIT Award statue will be displayed in the store for visitors to experience alongside two towering BRIT statues, creating an inclusive and experiential moment for fans to share.

Continuing the momentum as UMusic Shop Camden builds excitement ahead of the BRIT Awards, the store will host an exclusive live performance on Wednesday 25th February 2026 by British-Ugandan singer Victor Ray, signed to UMG UK’s Fontana Records. Taking place at UMusic Shop Camden from 6pm to 9pm, Victor Ray will perform accompanied by a live four-piece band in an acoustic setting. Fans who purchase Victor Ray’s ‘I Am’ Mixtape, will gain access to a personal signing session. The event will feature 150 vinyl products available on-site, alongside light refreshments throughout the evening.

About UMusic Shop

UMusic Shop is part of a global venture between Universal Music Group and UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle, created to bring the spirit of UMusic into retail and everyday life.

Each shop seamlessly blends music, creativity, and design to deliver experiences that extend far beyond traditional retail, from exclusive collaborations, artist-driven collections, to pop-up activations and curated cultural programming.

Rooted in its local community, UMusic Shop transforms physical spaces into creative meeting points where fans, artists, and brands connect through the universal language of music.

