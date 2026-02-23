DOJ’s OCP warns of fake Montana Motor Vehicle Division text messages

HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) is warning Montanans of fraudulent text messages from scammers claiming to be from the Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) and asking the recipients to pay fines or traffic tickets. MVD does not send texts asking for money for unpaid tickets or toll road fees.

To pressure recipients into providing their personal information and/or money, the scammers are sending urgent text messages with fake payment deadlines and, in some cases, threatening increased fees and suspension of vehicle registration. To stay vigilant, be on the lookout for texts that originate from a phone number outside the United States and claim to be from the Montana MVD.

Keep these tips in mind:

Verify Sources: The official Montana MVD does not request payments via text links. Contact the MVD directly at (406) 444-3933 or visit https://mvdmt.gov to confirm notices.

Avoid Links: Do not click or copy links from unknown texts; report them instead.

Recognize Red Flags: Watch for poor grammar, unfamiliar numbers (e.g., +63 country code), or threats of immediate action.

Report Suspicious Messages: Forward scams to your local law enforcement or the Montana Office of Consumer Protection.

Montanans can report any phone, email, or mail scams to the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at [email protected], or 406-444-4500 (toll-free: 800-481-6896), or online at https://dojmt.gov/office-of-consumer-protection/.