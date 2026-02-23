NEWS RELEASE: State Leaders to Announce Major Fuel Supply and Refining Agreements

February 23, 2026 Contact:

Robert Carroll Office of the Governor 801-243-2290 | [email protected] Aundrea Peterson

Utah Senate 801-791-3365 | [email protected]

Alexa Musselman Utah House of Representatives 801-865-5882 | [email protected] State Leaders to Announce Major Fuel Supply and Refining Agreements What: State leaders and industry partners will discuss legislation and announce strategic agreements to enhance oil and gas supply, support refining capacity, and reduce the state gas tax to provide direct relief and greater affordability for Utah consumers. Who: Governor Spencer J. Cox President J. Stuart Adams Speaker Mike Schultz Rep. Cal Roberts Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Utah Department of Natural Resources Industry Leaders Where: Gold Room Utah State Capitol 350 State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103 When: Monday, February 23, 2026 2:15 p.m. *Note: Press conferences are open to members of the media who have a current Utah State Capitol media credential.

