NEWS RELEASE: State Leaders to Announce Major Fuel Supply and Refining Agreements

State Leaders to Announce Major Fuel Supply and Refining Agreements

February 23, 2026

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

801-243-2290 | [email protected]

Aundrea Peterson
Utah Senate

801-791-3365 | [email protected]

Alexa Musselman

Utah House of Representatives

801-865-5882 | [email protected]

State Leaders to Announce Major Fuel Supply and Refining Agreements

What:

State leaders and industry partners will discuss legislation and announce strategic agreements to enhance oil and gas supply, support refining capacity, and reduce the state gas tax to provide direct relief and greater affordability for Utah consumers.

Who:

Governor Spencer J. Cox

President J. Stuart Adams

Speaker Mike Schultz

Rep. Cal Roberts

Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Utah Department of Natural Resources

Industry Leaders

Where: 

Gold Room

Utah State Capitol 

350 State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103

When:

Monday, February 23, 2026

2:15 p.m. 

*Note: Press conferences are open to members of the media who have a current Utah State Capitol media credential. 

