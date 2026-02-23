Dirt Legal DBD Racing WMR KTM Kicks Off Round 1 with Progress and Promise

Hosting some of our new friends over at the Dallas Cowboys and introducing them to our rad sport Jace Kessler ready to ride

Dirt Legal DBD Racing WMR KTM opened Supercross in Arlington with Military Appreciation debut, Cowboys guests, and strong progress toward Daytona.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arlington Supercross Recap | The Dirt Legal DBD Racing WMR KTMThe team returned to action this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for Round 1 of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Riders were fortunate to get early track access on Friday during press day, debuting their military-themed gear and bikes in honor of Military Appreciation Night.The team sported fresh kits from 110 Racing, paired with custom graphics by HBD and seat covers from GUTS. The military-inspired look stood out under the lights, and the riders were excited to showcase their offseason work in front of fans — including special guests Joe Milton, KaVontae Turpin, and Markquese Bell of the Dallas Cowboys.Marcus Phelps Phelps experienced a night of highs and lows . He opened the day with a challenging qualifying session while working through bike setup issues. After making adjustments heading into the second qualifier, he significantly improved his lap times and secured a spot in the night program.In Heat One, Phelps didn’t get the start he needed and was unable to move forward enough to transfer, sending him to the LCQ. Lining up on the inside gate for the LCQ, he needed a strong launch — and delivered. Phelps grabbed a great start and briefly held a transfer position but ultimately fell short of advancing to the Main Event.Despite the result, he showed steady improvement each time he hit the track, giving the team momentum to build on heading into next weekend.Qualifying: P40Heat: P17LCQ: P8Jace KesslerComing off the Partzilla Arenacross Series, Kessler entered the weekend confident and race-ready . He put together a strong qualifying performance, looking comfortable and in sync with the track.In Heat One, he didn’t get the ideal start but made an aggressive inside move to position himself just outside the top ten. After getting shuffled back in the second corner, he began charging toward a transfer position before tangling with a tough block and tipping over.In the LCQ, Kessler launched to a decent start and worked his way up to sixth, closing in on a transfer spot. Unfortunately, a mistake in the whoops section ended his night early. While luck wasn’t on his side, his speed and determination were evident, and he’s focused on putting it into the Main Event soon.Qualifying: P36Heat: P19LCQ: DNFJaxen DriskellIt was a challenging outing for Driskell. He showed incremental improvement throughout practice, lowering his lap times each session. However, he wasn’t able to put together a clean qualifying lap and missed advancing to the night show.After a shortened offseason, Driskell continues to rebuild momentum and strength each round. The team is confident he’ll return to full form as the season progresses.Qualifying: DNQRecapArlington marked a gritty and hard-fought return to racing. The team is proud to be back under the lights and knows there’s more potential to unlock in the coming rounds. It was an honor to share the experience with members of the Dallas Cowboys and the incredible Texas fans.Next stop: Daytona. See you back on the line this weekend!____________________________________Dirt Legal is proud to be the title sponsor of The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM team. Our grassroots are in the dirt bike world, which is what initially motivated us to start Dirt Legal; We wanted fellow dirt bikers to have the freedom to enjoy their bikes on the trail and on the roads.For Dirt Legal, this renewed presence in dirt bike racing world represents a strategic expansion of the motorsports family. The partnership aligns with Dirt Legal’s audience and provides additional resources within the ecosystem, offering opportunities to expand relationships with other team sponsors and provide resources to the community.As experts who can make almost anything with a motor street-legal, including a favorite dirt bike, this move reinforces Dirt Legal’s role in fueling the culture of motorsports, building upon the existing support for the Dirt Legal Velocity Offshore Racing Team.

