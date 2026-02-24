TremeBio Launches to Advance Lymphatic-Targeting Drug Delivery Platform

Foundational Technology Developed and Contracted from Georgia Institute of Technology

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TremeBio Inc., a newly formed biotech company, today announced its launch to advance ProLymphNano (PLN), a proprietary hydrogel drug delivery platform exclusively licensed from the Georgia Institute of Technology. The underlying technology was invented and developed by co-founder Dr. Susan N. Thomas, Professor in the Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech. The platform is designed to enable sustained, locoregional delivery of therapeutics, and is uniquely designed to deliver to the lymphatic system, which is an area of high unmet medical need with limited targeted treatment options.Many diseases originate and are regulated within the lymphatic system, yet conventional systemic administration often results in limited lymphatic exposure and dose-limiting toxicity elsewhere in the body. PLN is designed to address this constraint by localizing active pharmaceutical ingredients (“API”) at the site of administration and leveraging natural lymphatic drainage pathways to enhance lymphatic concentrations. By increasing and sustaining drug exposure within lymphatic tissues over days to weeks, PLN improves the efficacy of existing therapies and enables novel immunotherapies that may not achieve sufficient activity through systemic delivery alone, while reducing systemic distribution and dosing frequency.The platform is designed to be compatible with a broad range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), creating opportunities for both internal pipeline development and strategic industry partnerships. TremeBio initially plans to focus development efforts in lymphatic disorders, autoimmune disease, and oncology indications where sustained, localized immune modulation may offer meaningful clinical benefit.”Our team developed the PLN technology using well-established polymers and a straightforward formulation that works with a broad range of APIs,” said Dr. Susan Thomas. “After nearly a decade of research, we are thrilled to bring this innovation to commercial development. By combining sustained drug release with the body’s natural lymphatic transport, we can now tackle diseases that have been challenging to treat with traditional approaches.”“Breakthrough research like Dr. Thomas’ demonstrates the extraordinary impact and importance of commercialization to launch startups like TremeBio, ensuring medical innovation reaches the market,” said Raghupathy “Siva” Sivakumar, chief commercialization officer at Georgia Tech. “At Georgia Tech, translational research in the life sciences serves as a key driver to ensure medical treatments and therapies can provide an immediate difference to patients. We are incredibly proud to support Susan and her team in transforming this pioneering research into a venture positioned to deliver real-world impact.”"TremeBio represents the culmination of years of scientific innovation and translational planning. We are excited for the opportunity to bring effective therapies to patient populations who have limited options,” said Thomas Kim, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TremeBio. “We believe PLN offers the potential to revolutionize the delivery of next-generation therapeutics by ensuring that treatments are administered locoregionally to where they are most needed. This targeted approach is expected to enhance both the safety and effectiveness of therapies across a wide range of medical indications. Additionally, PLN’s ability to act as a carrier for a broad range of APIs highlights its wide-ranging potential, generating enthusiasm for numerous possible applications.”ABOUT TREMEBIOTremeBio is an early-stage biotech company developing ProLymphNano (PLN), a lymphatic-targeting drug delivery platform designed to provide sustained, localized therapeutic exposure while reducing systemic toxicity. Administered as a liquid, PLN transitions in vivo into a hydrogel depot that gradually releases drug-loaded nanoparticles capable of draining into the lymphatic system. TremeBio is headquartered at Science Square in Atlanta and is focused on advancing next-generation drug delivery technologies and to develop treatments for lymphatic disorders, autoimmune disease, and oncology indications.For further information, please visit https://www.tremebio.com

