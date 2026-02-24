Modern Breckenridge Home on Five Acres With Sweeping Mountain Views And Private Rope Tow for Skiing Has Been Completed

316 N Fuller Placer Views 316 N Fuller Placer Kitchen 316 N Fuller Placer Sitting Room 316 N Fuller Placer Exterior Views 316 N Fuller Placer Kitchen Bar Views

Bunker Hill Estate, Known as the "Home of the Future,” Has 2,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Living Space

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) announces that an ultra-modern 7,383-square-foot estate on Breckenridge’s Baldy Mountain has been completed. This expansive retreat shines with abundant natural light, breathtaking views, and privacy from its mountaintop perch.

Doyle Richmond of LIV SIR and Chris Klug of Aspen Snowmass SIR represent this exquisite mountain residence with panoramic views of Peak 6 through Peak 10 at Breckenridge Ski Resort as well as the Ten Mile Range and Gore Range from its location atop the Woodmoor neighborhood. An elevator connects the four levels with a media room and three-car garage on the lower level. The estate is situated on 5.16 acres and connects to open space with direct access to National Forest. The private rope tow and ski run allow family and friends to ski or snowboard directly to the residence without ever leaving the property.

The two-level wall of agate connecting the first and second levels is a showstopping conversation piece. The second level has a spacious gourmet kitchen with Brazilian quartz countertops and Wolf range, double ovens, 30” SubZero refrigerator, freezer towers, and a Miele espresso system as well as a butler’s pantry, wine cellar, and wet bar.

A 20-foot fireplace in the main living room is complemented by breathtaking views through the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Stepping outside, the oversized patio and alfresco kitchen are ideal for apres-ski entertaining or relaxing after a day of adventure on the slopes.

Seven oxygenation zones bring the effect of the elevation from 10,000 feet to 2,500 feet so the owners and guests can enjoy the effects of additional oxygen in rooms throughout the home, aiding in adjustment to Breckenridge’s altitude and assisting with rest and recovery.

According to Richmond, “This home is the perfect combination of alpine views, modern design, and smart features, and the ability to entertain large groups of family and friends. Thirty miles of breathtaking vistas can be enjoyed from the Eagle’s Nest and floor-to-ceiling windows. The sleek design is created with concrete, steel, and glass, and the home’s ICF (Insulated Concrete Forms) provide year-round thermal efficiency as well as fire resistance and hurricane level wind protection. The 12-zone sound system is at your command to match music to your mood. This home is truly unrivaled in Summit County.”

The estate offers multiple suites with luxurious amenities including in-floor radiant heat, fireplaces, and decks with some of the best views in Summit County. All six suites offer various views of the ski resort, surrounding mountains, or forest. Five bedrooms have access to the outdoors.

With over 2,000 square feet of outdoor living and entertaining space, the impressive 1,100-square-foot heated rooftop deck known as the Eagle’s Nest boasts a ten-person hot tub, glass-front sauna, heated snowmelt system, and inspiring vistas of the Ten Mile and Gore, and Williams Fork Ranges.

Chris Klug of Aspen Snowmass SIR notes, "This modern masterpiece redefines luxury living in Breckenridge. Amenities such as the gourmet kitchen, sauna, 10-person rooftop hot tub spa, and a private rope tow and ski run in the backyard make this a dream property.”

The home at 316 N Fuller Placer is being offered for $9,475,000.

Photo Credit: Macky Bowlin, 360 Productions

