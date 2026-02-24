SkyAccess Reports Surge in Empty Leg Private Jet Bookings as Flexible Travelers Reshape Demand Across Major U.S. Markets

SkyAccess makes it possible to fly private at a fraction of the typical cost by giving travelers real-time access to flights that would otherwise go unfilled.” — Daniil Buriev

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyAccess, a real-time marketplace for empty leg private jet flights , today reported a significant increase in booking activity for repositioning flights across major U.S. markets. The company, which aggregates discounted empty leg flights directly from certified private jet operators into a single searchable platform, said the growth reflects a broader shift in how travelers access private aviation - with flexibility and real-time availability emerging as the primary decision factors.Empty leg flights—also known as repositioning flights, deadhead flights, or ferry flights—occur when a private jet must fly without passengers, typically after completing a one-way charter or when flying to pick up its next booking. Because the aircraft is already scheduled to fly, operators list these seats at reduced rates. Historically, locating empty leg flights required contacting brokers or searching across multiple operator websites. SkyAccess was built to solve that problem by aggregating real-time empty leg inventory from certified operators into one marketplace, allowing travelers to browse, compare, and book without intermediaries, memberships, or hidden fees.According to SkyAccess platform data from Q4 2025 through early 2026, the majority of empty leg bookings occur within 48 to 72 hours of departure, with short-haul routes under one hour of flight time generating the strongest engagement. South Florida, Southern California, and the Northeast corridor - regions with the highest concentrations of private jet activity and FBO infrastructure - are seeing the most consistent demand. The data suggests that travelers who can remain flexible on dates and routes are the primary audience for empty leg private jet flights.“Flexible travelers are driving the majority of empty leg bookings on SkyAccess,” said Daniil Buriev, Co-founder and CEO of SkyAccess. “Instead of booking a full charter at premium rates, more people are adapting their plans to match available routes - and that’s exactly where empty legs offer the most value. SkyAccess makes it possible to fly private at a fraction of the typical cost by giving travelers real-time access to flights that would otherwise go unfilled.”SkyAccess operates as a direct marketplace connecting travelers with certified private jet operators. The platform requires no membership or subscription and displays transparent, all-in pricing on every listed flight. Travelers can search available empty legs by route, date, and aircraft type at skyaccess.com The trend aligns with broader shifts in private aviation, where travelers increasingly expect modern, digital-first booking experiences comparable to commercial airlines. Repositioning flights, once an operational inefficiency absorbed by operators, are emerging as a distinct product category, and platforms like SkyAccess are providing the infrastructure to make them accessible at scale.“Our goal is to be the definitive platform for empty leg private jet flights in the United States,” Buriev added. “Every repositioning flight that goes unfilled is a missed opportunity, for operators and for travelers. SkyAccess bridges that gap with real-time technology and complete pricing transparency.”About SkyAccessSkyAccess is a real-time empty leg flight marketplace headquartered in Los Angeles, California. SkyAccess aggregates discounted private jet repositioning flights directly from certified operators into a single, searchable platform. With transparent all-in pricing, no membership required, and inventory updated in real time, SkyAccess provides a smarter, more accessible way to fly private. For more information, visit skyaccess.com.

