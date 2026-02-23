WE TV Announces New Scripted Drama Deb Is Boss, Featuring Original Music by Rob Diggy Morrison

Composer Rob Diggy

Showcasing the Creative Excellence of Composer Rob Diggy Morrison

This score reflects the grind, the faith, and the refusal to give up. Every note tells a story of survival and success.” — Rob "Diggy" Morrison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WE tv , in partnership with AMC Networks, has announced the commission of Deb Is Boss, a new premium scripted drama inspired by the life of renowned music executive Deb Antney The series marks WE tv’s continued expansion into high-quality scripted programming and chronicles the extraordinary journey of a woman who defied the odds to become one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.Widely recognized as the founder and CEO of Mizay Entertainment, Antney is credited with helping launch the careers of major artists including Gucci Mane, French Montana, and Nicki Minaj. She is also the mother of acclaimed rapper Waka Flocka Flame and is celebrated for her fearless, no-nonsense leadership in a male-dominated industry.Deb Is Boss follows the fictionalized story of “Bev Anthony,” a self-made powerhouse who rose from the streets of Queens to become a music mogul. Her journey spans roles as a survivor, mentor, entrepreneur, and trailblazer—earning respect through grit, resilience, and unapologetic ambition.Antney serves as Executive Producer and openly shared her life experiences throughout development, allowing the series to deliver an authentic and powerful portrayal. The eight-episode season is set to premiere on March 5, 2026 on WE tv.Executive Producers include Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions, alongside Deb Antney and Nikaya D. Brown Jones, who also serves as Showrunner. Trey Haley serves as Co-Executive Producer and Director, with Carl Weber as Co-Executive Producer and Writer. Nikki Love and Ashley McFarlin executive produce for WE tv.Adding to the emotional depth of the series is the original music and score by composer and artist Rob Diggy Morrison, whose work brings the story’s intensity, triumph, and authenticity to life.“The words, no and perseverance may seem like enemies, but they’re secret allies. Every rejection is just motivation wearing a disguise—daring you to prove it wrong by refusing to stop,’” said Rob Diggy Morrison. “That message aligns perfectly with Deb’s story and the heart of this series.” Desirae L. Benson , Morrison’s publicist, emphasized the significance of his involvement in the project:“Rob Diggy Morrison’s musical vision adds a powerful emotional layer to Deb Is Boss. His ability to translate resilience, struggle, and victory into sound makes him the perfect creative partner for this groundbreaking series. This project reflects his continued evolution as an artist and storyteller.”Deb Is Boss is produced by WE tv, Foxxhole Productions, and Tri Destined Studios and will air exclusively on WE tv.About Rob Diggy MorrisonRob Diggy Morrison is a composer, producer, and creative visionary known for crafting impactful music for film and television. His work bridges storytelling and sound, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to every project.For media inquiries, interviews, or press materials, please contact publicist:Desirae L. Bensondesiraebbb@gmail.com | DesiraeBenson.com###

Deb is Boss

