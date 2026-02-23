TSHA Press Announces Landmark Study on Rural Mexican American History by Award-Winning Historian Arnoldo De León

The cover of Dr. Arnoldo De León's latest book: La Colonia Mexicana de Melvin. Dr. Arnoldo De León, historian and author.

Award-winning historian Arnoldo De León uncovers the untold story of a rural Texas community’s pivotal role in the fight for Mexican American civil rights.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association ( TSHA ) Press is proud to announce the publication of La Colonia Mexicana de Melvin , a study of Mexican American life in rural Texas by esteemed historian Arnoldo De León. The book explores the resilience and activism of the pobladores (settlers) in Melvin, Texas, revealing how a small rural community played a pivotal role in the broader struggle for civil rights in the Lone Star State.While many historical works focus on large urban centers, De León shifts the lens to rural Texas. He documents how Mexican American families in the late 19th and early 20th centuries established churches, civic organizations, and social networks that served as essential bulwarks against discrimination and segregation.The narrative follows the community into the mid-twentieth century, highlighting the profound impact of World War II veterans. Upon returning to Melvin, these leaders became instrumental in efforts to dismantle segregation in Texas public education, contributing to monumental changes in the state’s educational system."No matter how many books one writes, the feat of having the last one finished and holding it in hand is as thrilling as when publishing the first one," said Dr. Arnoldo De León. "As much is how I feel about La Colonia Mexicana de Melvin. Its release stirs pride in me similar to the fondness I felt when my first book came out more than forty years ago."About the Author:Arnoldo De León, Ph.D., is one of the foremost scholars of Mexican American history. The author or editor of more than 20 books, he served on the faculty of Angelo State University from 1973 to 2015, where the Department of History now bears his name. A TSHA Fellow since 1987 and a member of the Texas Institute of Letters, Dr. De León is currently Distinguished Professor of History Emeritus.Availability:La Colonia Mexicana de Melvin is an essential resource for those interested in Mexican American history, rural Texas communities, and the long struggle for educational equality. The book is available for purchase through the TSHA's official shop at LegacyofTexas.com and other major retailers.# # #About the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA):Founded in 1897, the TSHA is the state’s oldest learned society. Its mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, education programs, and publication. For more information, please visit https://tshaonline.org

