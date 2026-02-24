Peta Phipps Unveils Invitation-Only Travel Lounge for Oscars Weekend Celebration

Casa de Campo Minitas Beach Club Jayne's Luxury Rentals

The March 14 event features Jayne’s Luxury Rentals and Casa de Campo, offering elite travel rewards to celebrity guests during Oscars weekend.

Oscar week is about celebration and storytelling, says Phipps. The Travel Lounge allows guests to step into destinations that inspire their next chapter beyond the red carpet.” — Peta Phipps

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury travel and hospitality brands will converge in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 14, as publicist and travel curator Peta Phipps hosts the invitation-only Travel Lounge, an exclusive celebration held during Oscars weekend.Held at a prestigious Beverly Hills hotel, this curated luxury gifting lounge will welcome celebrity guests, entertainment industry professionals, tastemakers, and select media for an elite showcase of global travel experiences, private villa destinations, aviation concierge services, and premium lifestyle brands.Positioned as an elevated alternative to traditional gifting suites, The Travel Lounge highlights the growing influence of luxury travel as the ultimate awards-season takeaway. With experiential travel, private retreats, and personalized hospitality continuing to define high-end consumer demand, the event brings together leading brands aligned with discretion, privacy, and five-star service.Leading this year’s travel experiences is Jayne’s Luxury Rentals , founded by Jayne McCaw, gifting invited celebrities exclusive stays within its curated portfolio of luxury private cottages in Muskoka and Ontario’s coveted Cottage Country lakefront destinations. The brand delivers five-star, hotel-quality escapes with bespoke concierge services—including private chefs, jet ski and motor boat rentals, and full-service housekeeping—designed for travelers seeking privacy, sophistication, and quiet luxury.Also featured is Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic, the renowned 7,000-acre Caribbean destination known for private luxury villas, championship golf courses, marina access, and world-class amenities.Additional participating brands include My Flight Advisor, offering bespoke private aviation and travel concierge services; and resort-ready fashion brands Ekouaer and Coofandy, offering effortless red carpet–to–retreat versatility for celebrity travelers.Set within an intimate Beverly Hills retreat, the luxury travel lounge creates a refined environment where Hollywood glamour intersects with curated global destinations and high-end lifestyle brands. As luxury travel continues to outperform traditional goods in the premium market, The Travel Lounge showcases the shift toward personalized, high-end experiences that elevate the entertainment event landscape.About The Travel LoungeFounded by Peta Phipps, The Travel Lounge is an invitation-only luxury hospitality and travel experience platform curated during major cultural and entertainment events. The platform connects global luxury travel brands, private villa companies, aviation services, and premium lifestyle partners with celebrity guests, entertainment industry professionals, and media.High-resolution images and media RSVP available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.