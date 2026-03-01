Etavele Solutions, Nonprofit Consulting Firm, Announces Expansion with New Midwest Location

Etavele Solutions logo

FARMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etavele Solutions, a nonprofit consulting firm founded on March 1, 2020, in Tampa, Florida, is proud to announce the expansion of its services with a new location, “ Etavele Solutions Midwest ,” set to open on March 1, 2026. This marks exactly six years since the company first opened its doors, and it represents a significant milestone in Etavele Solutions’ commitment to helping nonprofit organizations enhance their revenue and advance their missions.Etavele Solutions specializes in providing strategic consulting services to nonprofits, focusing on event creation, fundraising strategies, mission impact and various techniques designed to foster organizational growth. Over the past six years, the firm has successfully raised over $10 million for nonprofit organizations nationwide, demonstrating its effectiveness in elevating the missions of its clients.Vallye Adams, the founder and president of Etavele Solutions, expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion: “I am extremely proud to expand and extend Etavele Solutions services to Minnesota and the Midwest areas. This growth will allow us to support even more nonprofits in their quest for success. The Midwest team, combining decades of nonprofit expertise, events, fundraising, HR and "for profit" corporate experience, will oversee operations in Minnesota.Both Etavele Solutions and Etavele Solutions Midwest will focus on delivering the innovative, community-engaging, and mission-focused “C.A.M.P.” program, which has been trademarked by Etavele Solutions specifically for nonprofits. This annual program aims to elevate an organization’s revenue, programs, and overall mission effectiveness through community and volunteer engagement, fundraising techniques and recognition. Etavele Solutions uniquely combines nonprofit experience in events, fundraising, strategic planning, operations management, HR and sustainable organizational growth offering consulting expertise and mission tailored strategies that elevate organizational capacity and effectiveness.For more information about Etavele Solutions Midwest, nonprofit organizational growth and elevation, fundraising or the national “C.A.M.P.” program, please contact Vallye Adams at vallye@etavelesolutions.com.Visit us at [etavelesolutions.com]( https://etavelesolutions.com ) for more details.

