Florida-Based Comfortwear Brand YOGAZ Scales Rapidly as Customer Demand Drives Expansion Into Men’s and Kids Lines

SAINT JAMES CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YOGAZ, a fast-growing Florida-based comfortwear brand, announced today a major expansion of its product lines following strong customer demand and rapid grassroots growth. Founded by Barbara Pelton, YOGAZ was created to solve a common problem in women’s apparel: clothing that is either too tight or too loose. The result is YOGAZ — a new category of relaxed-fit comfort wear designed to be not too loose, not too tight, but just right.What began as a small operation selling at Florida farmers markets has quickly evolved into a national online brand, fueled largely by customer loyalty and word-of-mouth. Shoppers frequently return to YOGAZ mobile stores already wearing the brand, often introducing new customers themselves. Online, YOGAZ has accumulated hundreds of five-star reviews and maintains exceptionally high email engagement, signaling strong product-market fit.Growth at YOGAZ has been entirely customer-led. After launching with just four YOGAZ styles, early sellouts and direct customer feedback guided expansion to more than 100 product designs. More recently, customer requests prompted the launch of capris, which began selling through initial inventory almost immediately. Today, customers are actively asking for men’s wear, children’s clothing, and matching “Mommy & Me” collections — driving the company’s next phase of development.“We don’t chase trends — we listen to our customers,” said founder Barbara Pelton. “Everything we build comes from real conversations with real people. That’s how YOGAZ has grown, and that’s how we’ll continue to grow.”YOGAZ offers inclusive sizing from XXS through 3XL and uses soft, high-quality fabrics designed for everyday comfort. Current collections feature eco-forward modal blends and performance microfiber, with plans to introduce additional sustainable materials such as other bamboo blends in future lines.As demand accelerates, YOGAZ is preparing for its next growth stage, including expanded warehousing operations and long-term plans for U.S.-based, AI-driven manufacturing. The company is actively exploring strategic funding opportunities to support inventory scaling, staffing, and infrastructure.With a passionate customer base, expanding product lines, and a clear vision for the future, YOGAZ is positioning itself as a breakout comfortwear brand creating an entirely new category in apparel.For more information, visit www.yogaz.com Media and investor inquiries:[Buck Pelton]507-382-2054

