Benchmark Electric, LLC Awarded Contract to Install Cummins Diesel Generator at Shelby County Fire Station 61

Street signage of Fire Station 61 in Eads, Tennessee Cummins diesel generator installation at Shelby County Fire Station 61 in Eads, Tennessee Completed installation of a Cummins diesel generator at Fire Station 61 in Eads, TN. Official logo of Benchmark Electric, LLC

Memphis-Area Contractor Continues to Power Critical Emergency Response Infrastructure Across the Mid-South

Cummins sets the standard in power generation, and that’s exactly what our fire stations deserve. We’re proud to bring that same level of quality and reliability to the Shelby County Fire Department.” — David Richey

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Electric, LLC , a leading Memphis-area electrical contractor specializing in power generation solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract to install a Cummins diesel standby generator at Shelby County Fire Department Fire Station 61 which serves the Eads, TN community. The project underscores Benchmark Electric’s growing role as a trusted partner for mission-critical power infrastructure throughout the greater Memphis region.The contract at Fire Station 61 follows the company’s successful completion of similar generator installations at Shelby County Fire Department stations in Munford and Millington, demonstrating a pattern of trust and performance that has made Benchmark Electric the go-to choice for emergency services providers across the Mid-South.“We are honored to continue serving the brave men and women of the Shelby County Fire Department,” said David Richey, President of Benchmark Electric, LLC. “Installing reliable backup power at Fire Station 61 is more than a job—it’s a responsibility. When the power goes out, firefighters and emergency responders cannot afford any downtime. We take that seriously, and we’re proud to deliver reliable backup power solutions that keep our first responders ready around the clock.”Benchmark Electric has specified a Cummins Power Generation diesel generator for the Fire Station 61 project, consistent with the brand selected for the Munford and Millington installations. Cummins Power Generation generators are among the most trusted standby power solutions in the nation, relied upon by emergency response agencies, hospitals, military installations, and critical infrastructure providers across the country. Cummins reputation for durability, dependable performance, and long service life makes them an ideal choice for applications where failure is simply not an option.“Cummins sets the standard in power generation, and that’s exactly what our fire stations deserve,” Richey added. “Emergency responders across the country rely on Cummins generators to keep the lights on when it matters most. We’re proud to bring that same level of quality and reliability to the Shelby County Fire Department and the Mid-South region.”The installation at Fire Station 61 will ensure the facility maintains full operational capability during power outages caused by severe weather, grid failures, or other emergencies—conditions under which the demand for fire and rescue services is often at its highest. The installation was completed in accordance with Shelby County Fire Department requirements and all applicable codes and standards.About Benchmark Electric, LLCBenchmark Electric, LLC is a Cordova, Tennessee-based electrical contractor serving residential, commercial, and industrial clients throughout Memphis and the Mid-South. The company specializes in power generation solutions, including the installation and maintenance of standby generators for critical facilities. Benchmark Electric is committed to providing reliable, code-compliant electrical work backed by exceptional customer service.

Installation video of a Cummins C50D6 diesel generator at Shelby County Fire Station 61 in Eads, Tennessee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.