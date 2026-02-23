64% of HOA Homeowners Report Daily Stress; 37% Regret Buying In, Study Finds

New research from Platinum Home Builders & Design, Inc. found that 64% of HOA homeowners report daily stress and 37% regret buying into an HOA.

New research from Platinum Home Builders & Design finds 37% of homeowners regret buying into an HOA, while 51% made financial sacrifices to afford rising fees.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners’ associations were designed to protect property values and maintain neighborhood standards. But for many Americans, HOA living comes with more stress than serenity. A new survey from Platinum Home Builders & Design, Inc. finds that nearly two-thirds of homeowners living in HOA-governed communities (64%) say their HOA causes day-to-day stress — including 17% who report frequent, high, or extreme stress that affects their mood or mental well-being.

The study surveyed 1,000 U.S. homeowners currently living in HOA communities to understand how fees, renovation approvals, rule enforcement, and community oversight shape daily life. The findings reveal a complicated trade-off: while many see clear neighborhood benefits, a significant share feel financially strained, restricted, or conflicted about their decision.

More than one-third of homeowners (37%) say they regret buying into an HOA, and 39% say they would avoid choosing one again — regardless of whether they regret their current purchase. Younger homeowners report the highest dissatisfaction: 52% of Gen Z respondents say they regret their HOA purchase, and 55% admit they have broken HOA rules.

“What stood out most to us was how much day-to-day stress HOA living creates for homeowners,” said Gilad Levy, CEO of Platinum Home Builders & Design, Inc. “When nearly two-thirds of residents say their HOA causes regular stress — and more than a third regret buying into one — it shows that HOA policies aren’t just an administrative issue. They’re directly affecting homeowners’ quality of life and mental well-being.”

Renovations Blocked, Delayed, or Abandoned

HOA rules are also influencing home improvement decisions. Nearly one-quarter of homeowners (24%) say they have avoided, delayed, or abandoned renovations due to HOA restrictions or fear of denial. Among those who attempted renovations, 61% report experiencing financial losses tied to delays, required changes, or denied approvals — including 7% who lost $5,000 or more.

Only 29% say their renovation request was approved quickly and without issues.

Rising Fees Create Financial Strain

HOA fees are becoming a significant budget pressure. Over half of homeowners (51%) say they made financial sacrifices in the past year to afford their dues.

• 40% cut discretionary spending

• 30% dipped into savings or retirement funds

• 59% reported fee increases in the past year

In addition, 48% say they’ve had a conflict or confrontation with their HOA, and 41% admit they’ve broken a rule at some point — suggesting that quiet noncompliance is a common coping mechanism.

HOA oversight is also becoming more technological. Thirty-eight percent of homeowners report their HOA uses surveillance tools such as cameras or license plate readers to enforce rules.

Not All Negative: Perceived Value Remains

Despite the challenges, many homeowners still see tangible benefits. Two-thirds agree their HOA adds value to the neighborhood.

• 81% value well-maintained common areas

• 67% appreciate neighborhood consistency

• 36% value amenities like pools or gyms

• 28% cite improved security

• Nearly 1 in 4 believe their HOA increases property values

For many homeowners, HOA living remains a trade-off rather than a clear verdict.

“The data shows that homeowners can protect themselves by being proactive,” Levy added. “Understand HOA rules and fee structures before committing to renovations. Build financial flexibility into your budget. Document interactions. Start approval processes earlier than expected. And engage in your community — homeowners who understand how their HOA operates are often better equipped to navigate conflicts and reduce stress.”

Ultimately, HOA living is shaping more than property exteriors — it’s influencing financial decisions, renovation timelines, and homeowners’ overall well-being.

Key Findings from the Study:

• 64% say HOA living causes day-to-day stress

• 37% regret buying into an HOA

• 24% avoided or delayed renovations due to HOA restrictions

• 61% experienced financial losses tied to renovation delays or denials

• 51% made financial sacrifices to afford HOA fees

• 48% have had conflicts with their HOA

• 38% report HOA use of surveillance tools

• 52% of Gen Z regret their HOA purchase

The full study is available here:

https://platinum-homebuilders.com/blog/hoa-harmony-or-havoc-what-homeowners-really-think

About Platinum Home Builders & Design, Inc.

Platinum Home Builders & Design, Inc. is a family-owned and operated construction and design company based in Los Angeles with more than 24 years of experience. The company provides full-service residential and commercial construction, including interior and exterior painting, renovations, and new builds. Known for its commitment to transparency, high-quality craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service, Platinum Home Builders & Design helps clients bring their vision to life with professionalism and care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.