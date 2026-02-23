From Infantry to Impact: Angel Velez Redefines the Mission Through SkillBridge

More than two decades of service prepared him for the fight. SkillBridge prepared him for the future.

After more than 21 years in the U.S. Army, Sgt. 1st Class Angel Velez understood one thing clearly: mission first, people always. His military career began as an infantryman, where he spent 7 years leading from the front. He later transitioned into recruiting and medical recruiting roles for more than 13 years, shaping the Army’s future by mentoring young men and women, guiding experienced Soldiers into the right career paths, and supporting Soldiers and their families across multiple assignments.

“The highlight of my military career was serving Soldiers and their families across multiple roles while remaining mission-focused,” Velez said. “Knowing my leadership had a lasting impact on both the force and individual lives is what I’m most proud of.”

As retirement approached, Velez faced a new mission: transitioning from military service to a meaningful civilian career. That path became clear through the Department of War (DoW) SkillBridge program.

Velez learned about SkillBridge through his DoW Transition Assistance Program (TAP) and deliberate research into opportunities aligned with his background in recruiting, mentorship, and outreach. That search led him to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and to Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national Veterans Employment Program Manager (VEPM).

“My engagement with Jeff was professional, informative, and supportive from start to finish,” Velez said. “He provided clear guidance, mentorship, and insight into CBP’s mission and workforce needs, ensuring my SkillBridge experience was purposeful and aligned with both my career goals and CBP’s objectives.”

Assigned to Jeff Jack’s very own Office of Human Resources Management, National Recruitment Division team, Velez quickly immersed himself in the agency’s recruiting and outreach mission. Working under Jeff during his SkillBridge internship gave him hands-on exposure to veteran and non-law enforcement recruiting initiatives, social media job postings, Salesforce-driven recruiting campaigns, and outreach and hiring events. He worked directly with transitioning service-members as they explored careers with CBP, gaining firsthand knowledge of CBP’s hiring pipelines, organizational structure, and mission.

“The internship allowed me to bridge the gap between military service and federal civilian employment seamlessly,” Velez said. “The environment emphasized civilian collaboration, customer engagement, and hiring processes, all while maintaining a strong mission focus.”

Jeff Jack said Velez set the standard for SkillBridge interns.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more professional, skilled, impressive, and tireless worker than Angel,” Jack said. “Throughout his SkillBridge internship, he performed at a high level with meticulous attention to detail. CBP leads all of DHS in Department of War (DoW) SkillBridge program metrics for a reason—because of talented military leaders like Angel who bring their all in every facet of the roles they assume.”

Jack added that SkillBridge internships allow their post military resumes to “come to life,” giving service-members an opportunity to demonstrate their value in real time. He noted that SkillBridge interns bring major advantages: a completed CBP background investigation, a finalized qualifications review, and the ability to be hired non-competitively, away from the typical USAJOBS process, by leveraging their veterans’ preference—capabilities not available to most USAJOBS applicants.

For Velez, that distinction made all the difference.

“Instead of competing against hundreds of applicants on USAJOBS, SkillBridge allowed me to compete with myself,” he said. “I was evaluated on performance, work ethic, and cultural fit—not just a resume. It reduced uncertainty and created a potential direct pathway into CBP.”

Velez credits his long-held mantra—“Adapt & Overcome”—for guiding him through both military service and transition.

“Nothing stays the same,” he said. “Understanding that we must constantly adapt and overcome helped me lead Soldiers, mentor recruits, and transition successfully into a civilian federal agency after more than 20 years in uniform.”

His advice to other transitioning service-members is straightforward: start early, research agencies that align with your experience, and treat SkillBridge as both a learning opportunity and an extended interview.

“CBP expects accountability, adaptability, and mission focus—the same qualities service-members already possess,” Velez said. “Show initiative, ask questions, build relationships, and prove your value from the inside.”

At CBP, we are proud to support dedicated service-members like Angel Velez in their continued commitment to serving and protecting our nation. If you’re ready to take the next step in your career through the DoW SkillBridge program, contact Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national VEPM, at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov