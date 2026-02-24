Biohackers World Announces 2026 Los Angeles Conference on Longevity and Preventive Health

Biohackers World Conference Los Angeles 2026 Expo Floor | Biohackers World Olia Chernova and Mick Safron, the co-founders of the Biohackers World

Featuring over 35 global experts and 65 exhibiting brands, the event will combine scientific dialogue with hands-on health innovation.

The future of longevity isn’t a single breakthrough, it’s the intelligent integration of science, technology, and daily habits working together to expand how we live and perform.” — Mick Safron, Founder and CEO of the Biohackers World

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biohackers World has announced that its 2026 Los Angeles Conference & Expo will take place March 28–29, 2026, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The two-day event is expected to welcome more than 1,500 attendees representing over 20 countries.The conference will bring together researchers, medical professionals, founders, and wellness practitioners to discuss developments in longevity science, preventive health, metabolic research, and emerging health technologies.According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy exceeded $5.6 trillion in 2023, reflecting continued public interest in preventive health and performance-oriented lifestyle strategies. Consumer adoption of wearable devices, biometric tracking, and structured fitness practices has also increased in recent years, contributing to broader awareness of personalized health monitoring.2026 Program FocusThe Los Angeles program will include more than 35 speakers and over 30 keynote presentations and panel discussions. Topics will include:- Microbiome research and lifestyle factors- Nitric oxide biology and vascular signaling- Biomarker testing methodologies- Stress physiology and recovery science- Environmental exposure awareness- AI-supported health data systems- Light and frequency-based wellness technologies.The event will also feature more than 65 exhibiting companies presenting technologies related to biometric analytics, neurotechnology, metabolic monitoring, recovery systems, and performance tools.Conference StructureThe 2026 conference will be organized across five designated spaces:- Keynote Hall, hosting scientific and clinical discussions on aging, metabolic resilience, and human performance.- Experience Hall, where attendees can observe and test emerging health technologies.- Performance Hall, featuring guided sessions in breathwork, mobility, and recovery.- Sync Zone 1:1, offering opportunities for direct conversations with practitioners and founders.- VIP Lounge, providing VIP ticket holders with access to a quieter environment for networking and select experiential demonstrations.“Interest in longevity and preventive health continues to grow across both research communities and consumer markets,” said Mick Safron, co-founder of Biohackers World. “Our goal is to create a structured environment where scientific discussion, emerging technologies, and responsible exploration can take place in the same room.”The 2026 Los Angeles conference is supported by Leela Quantum Tech and N1O1 by Pneuma Nitric Oxide.About Biohackers WorldBiohackers World organizes international conferences dedicated to exploring advancements in human performance, longevity, and preventive health. Previous editions have taken place in Miami, Chicago, Austin, and Los Angeles.Additional information about the 2026 program and participating organizations is available at www.biohackers.world

